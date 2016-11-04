A LIDO lover will chat to an Abingdon society about the joys of outdoor swimming.

Enthusiastic swimmer Sarah Thelwall will join members of Friends of Abbey Meadow Pool for their annual general meeting on November 9.

She will talk about her ongoing tour of the 130 lidos operating around the UK, including that at Abbey Meadows which is set for a £600,000 revamp by Vale of White Horse District Council.

Members of the public are welcome to join them at The King's Head and Bell at 7.30pm and a bar will be open in the King Charles Room from 7pm.