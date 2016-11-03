ACCLAIMED mountaineer Stephen Venables will give a talk in Abingdon about his experiences on the world's most challenging peaks.

In 1988 Mr Venables became the first Briton to scale Everest without supplementary oxygen, pioneering a route up the Kangshung Face.

The talk will take place at Abingdon School's Amey Theatre in Park Road on Thursday, November 24 at 7.30pm and will focus on Mr Venables' early days as a mountaineer.

Tickets cost £12.50 and further information is available from horizonlectures.co.uk