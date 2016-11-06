MORE than 150 people turned out to celebrate the life of Skye Hall on what would have been his eighth birthday and watched his family and friends walk across fire.

Skye’s parents Sally and Andrew led the firewalkers on Saturday night in memory of their son who died aged just five in 2014 from the side effects of his treatment for an aggressive brain tumour.

Mrs Hall said: “I was overwhelmed by the amount of people who came along and the support we had.

“It was a real party atmosphere and everyone joined in with that.

“We didn’t do anything this time last year but I really felt this year that we should be celebrating his life and everything he stood for.”

She added: “Before the walk I thought to myself, if children diagnosed with cancer go through what they have to then I can walk across the coals - and I always have Skye’s words with me.”

It was Skye’s five-year-old brother Jesse who decided the family should throw a birthday party and he was carried across the hot coals by his dad Andrew.

He said: “I think Skye would have loved his birthday party.”

The event, at The Nag’s Head in Abingdon, raised more than £3,000 for the family’s charity Blue Skye Thinking.

@TheOxfordMail wonderful event. Well done to everyone who walked and supported — Katie Webster (@SkatieWebster) November 6, 2016





The funds will go to a specific project which will see the 30,000 metres of ‘Loom Bands’ - donated in memory of Skye - turned into an art installation in Oxford Children’s Hospital so young patients will have the opportunity to see what can be achieved when people work together.

Skye’s “Loom to the Moon” campaign broke world records and saw children from all over the world donate loom bands to raise awareness and funding for research into brain tumours.