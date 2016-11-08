HOMES in Abingdon were without power this morning following an electrical fault.

SSE apologised for the powercut to homes in the town and surrounding areas.

All power has been restored and engineers are working to establish the cause.

It is unknown how many homes were affected.

We’re sorry for the #PowerCut affecting #Abingdon and the surrounding areas. We have engineers en route & aim to restore power by 08:30. — ssencommunity (@ssencommunity) 8 November 2016

UPDATE: #Abingdon- All supplies are now restored. Sorry for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience this morning. — ssencommunity (@ssencommunity) 8 November 201

Some reacted angrily on social media to the power cut, which affected people's morning routine.

NO THANK YOU I CANNOT HAVE A POWER CUT RIGHT NOW I NEED TO BE GETTING READY FOR WORK?! — the dictator (@ci4r4nics) November 8, 2016