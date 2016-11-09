CHILDREN will whoosh along a zip wire and clamber through a makeshift abbey after a riverside playground gets revamped.
Images released mirror the 'new lease of life' councillors hope to inject into Abbey Meadow in Abingdon, with ambitions to transform it into 'one of the best play areas in Oxfordshire'.
The tired facility next to the River Thames is up for a £320,000 overhaul by Vale of White Horse District Council including a sensory area, slide, trampoline and monkey bars.
In the centre will be a replica of the ancient Abingdon Abbey with climbing towers, wobbly bridges and climbing nets, next to a boat structure and a miniature Abingdon Lock.
Cabinet member for leisure Charlotte Dickson said: "I'm delighted we've agreed this major investment. The new play area, along with the other improvements we'll be making, will really help to give this much loved area a new lease of life."
Leader of the council Matthew Barber admitted it was 'about time' the council invested in Abbey Meadow.
He said: "It's a significant sum of money – it's a really good facility not just for Abingdon but for the whole district.
"The designs for the new park look fantastic, brilliantly capturing the famous abbey and riverside location. Our aim is to create one of the best play areas in Oxfordshire."
Abingdon resident Naomi Richardson, a long-time campaigner for Abbey Meadow, said: "It is great that there will at last be a sensory play area in Abingdon, however there probably needs to be some more sensory play items in there and not just plants. Abingdon is very poorly served for integrated play and we have a special needs school in the town."
She feared it could 'feel quite cramped and busy in summer' as it is not extending into space that will stay as the pitch and putt.
Mrs Richardson added: "As Abingdon is set to grow by quite a considerable amount, it would seem sensible to plan for greater numbers and spread the park over a greater area."
She said the park will suit children up to about 10 better than current equipment which she said children are outgrowing by the age of six, but highlighted 'an obvious lack of challenging play' and 'no opportunities for a bit of risk and peril'.
The park will feature an aerial seesaw and will keep the much-loved rocking horse, and is part of a wider £615,000 improvement project to Abbey Meadow that will also see new toilets, fences and changing facilities.
Alongside this the council has set aside £1m to refurbish the outdoor pool.
Work is expected to begin in January with the park opening in late spring or early summer.
Comments
I agree with Naomi; we need a larger park with more things to do, something more like Cutteslowe Park. It's a really great area and you could make more of it, £320k is quite a small investment really when you think of how quickly Abingdon is growing. Plus we need something to keep the visitors and tourists coming. Generally good news though.
As the county town of Berkshire, Abingdon has not really had many leisure facilities for families. So this news is a good start.
Abingdon is not the "county Town Of Berkshire" Abingdon is in Oxfordshire for a start.
Hi there. Thank you for your reply, but Abingdon's traditional county is Berkshire, it only became part of the 'administrative county' of Oxfordshire in 1974. Have a look at The Oxfordshire Association's website, where some Oxfordshire residents clearly state that Abingdon, Didcot and even Botley are still part of Berkshire. Also, the Association of British Counties has a good resource of maps of our county boundaries. If we relied on administrative boundaries, then we would have to redefine place names every time there's a local authority reorganisation. Furthermore, Cheshire would not exist anymore as it is now Cheshire East and West. Hope this was a little helpful and thanks for your time replying. Regards
Thank you for the history lesson. But the fact still remains that Abingdon is now in Oxfordshire and is still not the county town of Berkshire. Berks.
You're most welcome. It depends where you get your facts from.
You mean which decade you get your facts from?
No, I don't. I mean if you use Wikipedia, then it will use administrative counties. Traditional boundaries never change, and the Oxfordshire county border is that which was defined centuries ago. In 1974, the government clearly stated that these boundaries remained unchanged, and traditional Oxfordshire will continue with its border along the Thames.
However, Abingdon and the entire Vale of White Horse will always belong in the Royal County of Berkshire.
it looks like tellytubbyland!
Why does the money have to be spent on this park? It is already a nice play area but Peachcroft park which serves a greater number of people is in dire need of a refurbishment.
