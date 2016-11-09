UPDATE: Fundraisers 'amazed' by response as communty ralies round Aldo
A PENSIONER who was brutally beaten in his home with his own walking sticks has been 'humbled' by the heartwarming response to his 'horrifying' ordeal.
Villagers rallied round 85-year-old 'true gentleman', known to all as 'Aldo' after a burglar smashed into his house and snatched his metal walking sticks to attack his face, leaving him bruised and bloodied in hospital.
The vicious assault happened at his Sutton Courtenay home on Monday evening, motivated by demands for money, and has resulted in a campaign to fundraise for a new door and better security.
Staff at Sutton Courtenay Tyres garage set up a JustGiving page for Italian-born Aldo that received £800 of donations in less than 24 hours.
JustGiving page reaches more than £1,000 in donations
Manager Nigel Primrose, 54, said: "We thought it would be a nice thing to try to help him restore his faith in mankind. His trust in people has been rocked to the core. His home should be a fortress for him but he is going to be feeling very vulnerable."
Cashier Marie Curran, 41, added: "Everyone in the village is shocked and angry that someone was able to go that low to a pensioner who lives alone."
Aldo had been sleeping when the burglar broke into the front door at about 8.30pm, according to his next-of-kin Caron Bradley.
Mother-of-three Ms Bradley, who described Aldo as like her 'adopted father', said: "He hobbled round to get his walking sticks and the person was saying 'where's your money?'
"He took his sticks off him and started repeatedly hitting him. He's got a wound on his head that's been stapled and a nasty gash on his elbow where he tried to block his face. He put his hand on Aldo's mouth to stop him screaming."
The pensioner was left with cuts and bruises after the attack
She said he gave him £40 and the attacker ran off, leaving Aldo to scramble to the phone the police.
Ms Bradley became close to Aldo when she was his late wife Bridget's carer, who died in May after more than 50 years of marriage.
The 49-year-old said: "She made me promise to look after him. The first thing he said to me when I saw him in hospital was "What have I done to deserve this?" I burst into tears, he was covered in blood. I was horrified that anybody could want to hurt an elderly person.
"He is a true gentleman, one of those old-fashioned perfect men. He is so kind."
Aldo and his wife had 'doted on' their only daughter until died in her 40s from a lifelong condition.
Members of the community have been fundraising for Aldo and Val Prior (centre) has donated a food hamper to the pensioner
Ms Bradley said his home was covered in a 'blanket of glass' after the attack, and the thought of returning made Aldo 'burst into tears'.
ldo, who worked as a catering manager for most of his life, was discharged from the John Radcliffe yesterday and hopes to recover in respite care for the next week.
Ms Bradley said: "Before Bridget died he had never been by himself. It took a long time for him to feel comfortable at home, he was scared of noises and got really jumpy. We got him calmed down but now this has happened."
She said she was 'overwhelmed' by the community's response and read out some of the messages of support on Facebook to Aldo, who 'felt so humbled'.
Alongside cash donations is a food hamper from East Hendred's Val Prior, who runs the Changing Lives charity shop in Didcot, and offers to fit a new door for free including from Abingdon resident Paul Prior who labelled the attack 'disturbing'.
Thames Valley Police said the man is black, around 30-years-old, slim and around 5ft 10 to 5ft 11ins. He was wearing a hat and gloves, black clothing and a face covering.
Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference 1481 07/11/16.
To donate to Aldo visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/marie-curran-1.
What kind of creature can do something like this? The full weight of the Law must be used if he is caught.
The full weight of the law is a joke. He will get caught, then some bleeding heart liberal lawyer will spin some tale about mis-spent youth/ drugs/drink/ hard upbringing/wanting to turn his life around blah blah blah and get him a community order or some other pathetic punishment. I would sooner see him get a right seeing to and told in no uncertain terms that a repeat offence will mean his permanent demise.
So the man that beat the 85 year old was about 30 years old?
May I suggest that the new Westgate Centre has some stocks installed right opposite the baseball bat shop?
I like that idea.
Maybe there are still some foundations that need filling with concrete too.
Get well soon Aldo and as for that bit of scum may the law lock you up and throw the key away
What the hell is wrong with people and society. To rob anyone is low, to beat an old vulnerable man with his walking stick for £40 is sickening. I really hope this animal gets found out and someone can teach them a lesson before the police get there. What absolute scum.
Nothing like mob justice. Why bother going to the expense of a trial to prove guilt when you can have a few village idiots on their way back from the pub (ideally with pitchforks and flame torches) to spot a random black guy and go "oooh arrr, that be that darkie who robbed that old boy, geddim!"
Some crimes warrant the return of capital punishment. Sadly the last few governments have been too weak kneed to even discuss this because it may harm the little darling's human rights if we string them up and as we know the justice system protects the criminals more than the victims nowadays.
A horrible crime and I hope they find the person responsible. So sad to hear of Aldo's recent tragedies, for this to happen to him now seems even more heartbreaking.
In contrast to the violence and viciousness of the crime, the reaction of the local community is great to see and I hope Aldo is on the mend and will be back in the heart of that community soon.
I can understand calls for violence to be done to the perpetrator but as always these arguments miss the point. Yes you can beat this person up or 'string them up', but that won't stop it happening again. Surely the point of any system of justice to to prevent these terrible crimes in the first place.
It's not being a wooly liberal to say we need to understand why people would do such a thing to try to stop it happening in the first place. And that may include their upbringing, personal circumstances, drug and alcohol abuse, or mental illness.
That doesn't mean that they shouldn't be imprisoned for the crime, but they should also be treated (if that's possible) to try to prevent a recurrence. Attacking that one person just means he or she won't do it again, it doesn't remove the circumstances that maybe led them to that point, and it won't stop someone else doing the same in the future.
Early intervention is a valuable way of preventing people reaching this point, but it's something we're currently reducing spending on. For example the children's centres in Oxfordshire that are being closed down by local government.
Maybe if people fought for that sort of thing, rather than the re-introduction of the death penalty, there would be a lot fewer incidents like this in the future.
"Yes you can beat this person up or 'string them up', but that won't stop it happening again". ---
It will if they don't reform and are all dead.
Works really well in the USA doesn't it? You never hear of any murders or violent attacks there do you?
It stops them doing it again after they are caught.
Doesn't stop the next one, or the next one, or the next one.... does it?
Are you saying that under the current system of punishment, louts are not deterred by the soft sentences given out by the courts, and so more of them commit crime?
If so, I would venture that a more frightening prospect WOULD stop the next one and the next one, and the next one.
Are you saying that under the current system of punishment, louts are not deterred by the soft sentences given out by the courts, and so more of them commit crime?
Eventually it will. The numbers will decrease. Only a certain percentage of the population are criminally inclined. most are decent law abiding citizens.
"Only a certain percentage of the population are criminally inclined. most are decent law abiding citizens." - Yes, and it is the duty of our politicians, police and courts to keep the former away from the latter.
Neither does putting them up for a few months in a holiday camp
Actually over the top punishments do work, when I started driving in the early 70's everybody that I knew went to the pub and drove home p!ssed, now very few do it because of the over the top punishment, which is far higher than beating a pensioner up in his own home. If the minimum penalty for the crime in this story was instant death on conviction live on SKY NEWS, then this type of crime would vanish after the first TV broadcast. We should follow Duterte and his Zero Tolerance policy instead of mollycoddling thugs, feral youths, and criminals in this country. Hopefully Mr Trump will start the ball rolling over the pond, and we will once we leave the shackles of The EU
Only a Trump supporting brexiter could compare losing your licence to capital punishment.
And of course we never see or hear of anyone being over the limit nowadays do we? That's probably why we never see campaigns against drink driving any more.
And people are so much more careful to obey sensible rules and laws about their driving behaviour. That's why some guy wiped out half a family a few weeks ago when he was texting while driving. Not that we ever see anyone doing that now do we?
I did not compare driving with capital punishment, the foreign driver was stone cold sober, in the 60s millions of people drove not only just over the limit, but blind drunk every night, now it is only a few hundred. You did not answer my Duterte comment, my wife from Mindanao supports his every move as does all of her family, and all of the Pinoy's that we know. Do you think that his policy will work? I do.
Does your wife support Duterte's wish that he'd have been the first in line for a gang rape?
Yes the driver was sober but he was using his mobile phone. Something I see being done virtually every day on the road even though the penalties and the consequences are severe.
As for the death penalty, I wonder why we have such a low murder rate in the Uk compared to the US, where they do have capital punishment.
The answer is that it's not a deterrent. If anything it makes murder more likely as they don't want to leave witnesses, and you can only be executed once no matter how many people you kill.
You should be careful with your mud slinging as well, because as a Trump Supporting Brexiter, I am not only in the majority here in Rubbish Britain, but also a supporter of the leader of the free world. It looks like you just alienated all rational thinking people.
If that's your definition of rational I'm happy to have alienated you. But just to clarify, Trump didn't receive the majority of votes and less than half the country turned out. Small details to someone like yourself I'm sure, but to the rest of us quite pertinent.
"Yes you can beat this person up or 'string them up', but that won't stop it happening again."
Errr.... Yes, it will.
Ian Middleton, you are part of the problem. You and your ilk just do not see that if you remove people from society, they cannot re-offend. That action protects the law-abiding.
But it doesn't. It removes that ONE person. And the only way to remove the next one is to wait until they attack or kill someone else. That's not solving the problem, it's just treating the symptom.
no. many of these scum are repeat offenders. Once they are gone, they are gone.I bet my house that with the piece of scum in this case, it is not his first offence.
You're still waiting until they offend. Rather than dealing with the problem before someone is hurt.
I am sure you are a lovely, well-meaning person, but you are totally deluded, Mr Middleton. Do you ever meet these toe-rags? No, of course not. You are an intellectual, and everything is theory and posture. No chance of you going to a meeting with them and chaining your expensive bike up outside (you KNOW it would not be there when you came out)
I once knew a solicitor who was very good at getting her scumbag clients of burglars and thieves off charges and keeping them out of prison. Very pleased with herself she was...........until the day one of them broke into HER house and trashed all her precious possessions.
Get in the real world, Mr M !!
I don't remember saying they should be kept out of prison
I reckon the threat of a serious kicking / death penalty would put more off than a tap on the wrist and suspended sentence.
How is the view from your organic tower ?
well said vocman.
Last thing poor Aldo needs is ex football hooligan and drug dealer Paul Prior in his house.
Let us all donate a few quid for this chap and the less we talk about the offender the better.
Totally discusting words fail me but but my fists wouldn't....I know 2 wrongs and all that but how could anyone do this.
I really hope he makes a speedy recovery and is not affected by this sickening attack.
