YOUNG footballers are fundraising to fly their old kits 8,000 miles across the world to cheer up poverty-stricken children.

Members of Abingdon Youth Football Club have donated hundreds of items of sports clothing to cut waste and better the lives of those less fortunate.

Now they need at least £200 to cover postage costs to a struggling part of South Africa.

The club's fundraising manager Susan Claridge-Alder said: "Many companies sponsor teams every year who are very generous in helping us out with kits – they all look very smart and feel part of something. We are lucky but these children are not.

"Normally when they outgrow them they just get rid of them, which is very wasteful."

Youngsters dug out old kits for Mrs Claridge-Alder to wash and fold into boxes, ready to send to an underdeveloped urban area called a township.

The 38-year-old was born in South Africa before moving to England aged 16, but still has strong ties to the area of Johannesburg where she hopes to send the kit.

She said: "Most of the kids there really love playing football. This will mean they have a kit like they see on television, it will make a huge difference.

"They are all different sizes so will help anyone, not just the young. The players all thought it was a brilliant idea – some of them are even giving their old football boots.

"Culture is very different in South Africa and socialising is very much about sport. The kids can use it as a getaway from real life, they can go and have fun and not worry about where they are going to get their next food from. They can just be kids."

Mrs Claridge-Alder's son John, 11, and daughter Charlotte, seven, both play among the club's 15 youth teams.

The players total about 300 children between five and 18 years old, and a kit for each team costs about £800.

Radley Road resident Mrs Claridge has set up a fundraising web page to help cover the postage, and is also relying on outside funding for a separate community mission.

The club is bidding for an Aviva Community Fund grant for a new cooker and boiler to supply the kiosk hatch, where the club generates most of its income.

She said: "Everyone wants a nice cup of tea when it's cold and miserable. Keeping the kiosk going means we can keep fees low so everybody can join. We don't want to exclude a kid because they can't afford to play."

To vote for them to win the grant visit avivacommunityfund.co.uk and search for 'Abingdon Youth FC', and to donate for postage visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/AbingdonYoutFC.