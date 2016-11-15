A MANIPULATIVE sexual predator who abused the 'most vulnerable in society' during his 18 years of terror has been caged for life for his horrific offending.

Rapist Daniel Kilbee was today warned he will spend at least 10 years behind bars for preying on his six victims and exploiting them to satisfy his sexual pleasures.

The dangerous paedophile's 'disgraceful' behaviour included targeting a helpless two-year-old girl and filming himself assaulting her while they were alone.

Kilbee's offending has been branded one of the worst cases Thames Valley Police has dealt with by officer in the case DC Tania Wasilewski-Norman, of the forces' child abuse investigation unit.

The officer revealed she was relieved the prolific offender was finally off the streets but feared more of Kilbee's victims were still suffering in silence across the county.

Speaking to the Oxford Mail, she added: "I think its's horrific. What he did was probably one of the worst cases I have seen in regards to how he targeted people - people that trusted him and were vulnerable.

"Victims can move on but unfortunately the scars that he has left will always be with them and that's the impact that he has had on them. He has caused them pain that they will never get over but sentencing and seeing him go to prison will assist with that."

In a statement read to Oxford Crown Court, one victim described her struggle escaping the memories of the traumatic ordeal, claiming Kilbee told her he was 'sick in the head'.

She continued: "I could not stop the thoughts going around in my head. I felt that I was being punished for something Daniel had done. I felt it was my fault. Every time I relay this story, it hurts me, it never gets easier."

Jailing Kilbee, who was sentenced for the 30 sex offences between May 1997 and February 2015, Judge Ian Pringle QC slammed him for claiming he raped the two-year-old as a 'one off'.

Officers uncovered Kilbee's reign of terror after a tip-off led police to search the sex offender's home for indecent images of children last year.

Kilbee, formerly of Bradstocks Way, Sutton Courtenay, was caught with 35 indecent videos and 204 indecent images of the two-year-old, as well as 125 indecent videos and 460 indecent images of 'unidentified' children.

Defence barrister Nigel Daly said Kilbee, who suffers with temporal lobe epilepsy and wants medical treatment for his 'problems', has a good side.

He claimed Kilbee, who appeared via video link from Bullingdon Prison, caused 'no physical injury' to his youngest victim, adding: "The fortunate side of this is that the child has not been affected by this."

During the five-day trial in July, the paedophile was branded a 'monster' by one of his victims, who revealed she came forward after spotting an article in the Abingdon Herald when Kilbee was charged.

She described to jurors how Kilbee scrambled through her bedroom window after asking her to keep it open before raping her while the 'naive' teenager pretended to be asleep.

Kilbee was convicted of one count of indecent assault, one count of sexual intercourse with a girl under 13 and two counts of indecency with a child after pleading not guilty.

He admitted one count of indecency with a child, one count of indecent assault, five counts of rape, four counts of sexual assault, two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and one count of attempted rape.

The defendant also admitted 12 counts of making indecent photographs of a child.

Jurors were unable to reach a verdict on one count of voyeurism, while four further counts of rape and another two counts of sexual assault were ordered to lie on file.

Senior Crown Prosecutor for Thames and Chiltern Crown Prosecution Service Helena Burman said: "The convictions and today's sentence serve as an important message to people who have been the victim of crimes such as these, or those that know such crimes are being committed, that they should come forward and time is no barrier to justice.

"Time has not diminished the effect the incidents have had on the life of the victim’s. The emotional impact, on the victims and their families, of the actions of this man is impossible to quantify. I hope that the convictions and sentence give some small comfort to them."