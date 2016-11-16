SHOCK surrounding the sell-off of Dalton Barracks has given way to hopes of a housing-related silver lining.

The town mourned the loss of the army base in Shippon after the Ministry of Defence announced last week that it will close in 2029, but residents and councillors believe the site could be 'heaven-sent' for housing.

Strategic sites were circled by Oxford City Council earlier this year for 800 and 200-home estates in the green belt between North Abingdon and Radley, which would ease the city's housing crisis.

Abingdon resident Ticia Lever previously said she was 'dismayed' by the proposal and hoped the MoD's announcement might mean they stay hypothetical.

The North Abingdon Local Plan Group member said: "The loss of the barracks is sad for the town and the schools but will undoubtedly take the pressure off further development in the green belt.

"There is huge constant pressure and ridiculous proposals forecast for Oxfordshire to meet Oxford city's need, which are not realistic between now and 2031. It's not just for Abingdon, it's for Cumnor and Wootton and other villages – there is already a great big swathe of housing in North Abingdon.

"The green belt is supposed to prevent sprawling and give people access to the countryside, which is so important for health and wellbeing."

Vale of White Horse District Council will publish part two of its Local Plan next year and ring sites for 2,200 homes, which must be built by 2031 to meet Oxford's unmet housing need.

Abingdon Town Council's deputy leader Dennis Garrett said: "We are genuinely disappointed to see the barracks go but the hope is that they might regard Abingdon Airfield as a separate issue and deal with the selling of that rather sooner (than 2029). We are talking in the region of 2,500-3,000 homes which would go a long way to solve Oxford's need.

"People would welcome that as an alternative to building on the Green Belt. We need houses – the airfield would be heaven-sent."

But Vale leader Matthew Barber said he would not know what the repercussions of the sell-off will be until he knew when the sale would happen and which parts will be sold.

He said: "The problem is the timing. If we genuinely aren't able to get access until 2029, for a big development it could be a year for planning to go through so there might be nothing at all in our plan. It's big news and will have an impact in the future but it might not happen immediately."

In his monthly newsletter he said Dalton Barracks, currently home to 950 personnel and their families, has been 'at the heart of the Abingdon community for a generation' and would be 'sadly missed'.