IT IS a well-known fact that people with a disability bring a huge amount to our work force.

Business are harnessing the untapped talent and unique perspective of disabled workers and those with long-term health conditions, and at the same time the financial security of a regular paycheque and the social and health benefits of being in work mean that people with a disability also gain a great deal themselves.

I firmly believe we should be doing all we can to support disabled people who want to work in to work.

I speak from personal experience when I say that working brings untold benefits to those with a health condition, and illness does not have to hold you back.

We have a wealth of local charities in Oxfordshire doing brilliant work in giving people with disabilities and health conditions invaluable opportunities, both socially and in the world of work.

When I visit them I hear firsthand how people aspire to work and refuse to let their health issues stop them from doing what they want.

Of course, there are people who are unable to work and it is right that they are given the support they need. Frustratingly though, for many it's a lack of opportunity, not an inability or lack of will to get a job, that keeps them trapped in unemployment..

I am proud to see us make great strides in challenging inaccurate and outdated perceptions about disabled people in the workplace. Health professionals have also made huge strides in helping people get back to work, with the right support. But we have much further to go.

That's why we have announced a Work, Health and Disability Green Paper looking at how we can more effectively support people to get into, and remain in, work. It forms part of ambitious plans to overhaul the way that society approaches disabilities and health conditions for the better. Appropriate work promotes good health and we want to see people reach full potential on both fronts.

As part of this work we are inviting disabled people, people with long term conditions, health professionals, charities, employers and the public to comment on proposals for change as part of the government’s long-term plan to halve the disability employment gap and improve people’s health.

There are already businesses doing great work in this area. But we need more companies to stand up and do more to help deliver a country that works for everyone – including disabled people. I urge local people to take part in the consultation (gov.uk/government/consultations/work-health-and-disability-improving-lives) and help us make a difference.

This is all the start of a conversation about the role we can all play in tackling the disability employment gap.

It is the chance for anyone with a view or experience in this area to get involved, have their say, and help spread the very best practices to the rest of our economy.