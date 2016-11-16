A MCDONALDS worker hopes to swap her hair net for a sparkling tiara as she swoops down the catwalk at a charity pageant.

Chloe Peters will go from flipping burgers to swishing hair for the camera as she competes in Miss Charity Heart, which raises money for the British Heart Foundation.

The 20-year-old Abingdon resident, who works at the town's branch of the fast food chain, heard about the contest through her partner's pageant-loving daughter.

She said: "It's completely changed my opinion of what pageants could be like – everyone is just really friendly and helpful, really down-to-earth.

"I wanted to support it because it's a well-known charity and my grandfather had a heart bypass so there is a bit of a connection."

Miss Peters is among dozens of people who paid the £50 entry fee to the pageant and pledged to raise money throughout their campaign for the crown, awarded to winners in 11 categories.

The 5ft tall bargain hunter is particularly keen on the competition's charity shop section, adding: "There are definitely two sides to me – the very practical side that likes going camping, and the fashion side. It's nice to have both.

"I enjoy getting on stage because as an adult you don't get time to feel nervous about something that you want as much as you do for something you need, like a job."

In a bid to boost sponsorship she chopped her chest-length locks and had her head shaved in July.

She said: "I always wanted to try it and had lots of different cuts before the shave - it was like cutting a Barbie doll's hair. It was more exciting than scary and it grew quickly."

Miss Peters competed last year and made her own dress from wrapping paper when she struggled to find an outfit for the 'heart print' category.

Her creativity also came into play in the eveningwear section when she bought a £5 black dress from a charity shop and encrusted it with gems, earning herself the coveted title of 'best dressed'.

This time she is set to impress at the Staffordshire final on February 19 in a grey ball gown, and hopes to craft another outfit sporting a heart and a 'blinged-up stethoscope'.

She has organised a charity meal at Bella Napoli in Abingdon to support her fundraising and encouraged diners to join her on November 27 for an Italian buffet.

The feast at 1.30pm costs £20 per head and features dishes including calamari and pizza.

To support Miss Peters at the meal email pheonixpeters@yahoo.co.uk by November 26 or find the event 'British Heart Foundation charity Italian buffet' on Facebook.