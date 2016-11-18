A MAN has been jailed today after he threatened a taxi driver with a syringe before robbing him.

Luke Jarvis, of Barnett Road, Steventon, threatened a taxi driver with what was believed to be a used syringe at about 2pm on October 14.

The 27-year-old had called the cab to take him from Steventon to Abingdon.

He demanded money from the driver, taking his wallet which contained a small amount of cash.

Jarvis was sentenced to three years and nine months imprisonment at Oxford Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to one count of robbery.

The victim did not sustain any injuries.

Jarvis was arrested on October 18, and charged the same day.

Investigating officer PC Rob Turpin said: "This is a great result for the victim, the sentence shows how seriously we take reports of this nature.

"The sentence reflects the seriousness of the threat made, as well as the use of a syringe as a weapon.

"It also shows that Thames Valley Police will deal robustly with any offences of this nature."