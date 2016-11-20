A 21-year-old man has been charged with committing fraud in Drayton near Abingdon.

Nahiyan Choudhury, of Hilgrove Rd, Camden, London has been charged with conspiring with others to acquire, use or possess criminal property.

The charge relates to a call being made to a victim by a person purporting to be a police officer between January 12 and January 14.

The victim was asked to attend a bank and withdraw a substantial amount of money because it was alleged there were fake notes in the banking system.

A courier then attended the victim's property in Drayton and collected the cash.

Choudhury was arrested on February 29 and was charged on November 15

He is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on December 20.