A GROUP opposed to plans for a quarry at Clifton Hampden near Abingdon has launched a photography competition.

Entitled #sorrybutNOquarry, the contest is open to everyone and will give the public the opportunity to express how they feel about the prospect of a gravel pit being built on the Fullamoor Quarry site.

Bachport, the campaign group, is inviting people to take a photo they feel best describes or evokes the idea.

The winner of the adult section will win a dinner for two, including all food and drink, while the winner of the junior section will win a wakeboarding lesson.

All runners-up will receive a Bachport #sorrybutNOquarry T-shirt.

More than 550 objections have been lodged with the county council over the building of the quarry which will cover 106 hectares, an area campaigners say will cover 165 football pitches.

The plan for Fullamoor Quarry, near Clifton Hampden, has caused concern among neighbouring villages as 2.5million tonnes of sand and gravel could be excavated over 10 years,

Monique Hayes, a spokeswoman for Hills Quarry Products, said earlier that quarry would provide up to 15 new jobs for local people plus further work for other associated businesses.

She added it would be a temporary rather than permanent use of the land and phased operations would mean only part of the site was worked on at any one time.

All for the competition entries should be sent to bachport@btinternet.com