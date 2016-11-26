THIS is the crumpled wreckage of one of two cars that crashed head-on in Drayton yesterday and left three people injured.

The crash took place at about 5pm at the junction between Sutton Wick Lane and Abingdon Road, trapping two people and causing the road's closure to the Preston Road junction in Abingdon.

South Central Ambulance Service spokeswoman Michelle Archer said crews were called at 5.06pm.

Two people were treated for minor injuries and one patient had 'potentially serious' injuries. Two people were taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service released the image of the mangled car this afternoon and said Thames Valley Police is still investigating the cause.

It said firefighters were called in and found two men 'severely trapped' in the car and had to cut through its roof to get them out.

Incident commander Neil Priestley of Abingdon Fire Station said: “This is one of many serious road traffic collisions we have recently attended and I would like to stress the importance of paying due care and attention."

He directed drivers to www.365alive.co.uk for tips on winter driving conditions.

Sutton Wick Lane resident Brian Eastoe said traffic had started moving again as of 8pm.