GLITTERING fireworks showered down over Abingdon after a Christmas lights spectacle that sparked an enthusiastic response from one celeb.

Former S Club 7 member Bradley McIntosh was joined on stage tonight by old bandmates Tina Barrett and Jo O'Meara for a string of performances before they counted down the big switch-on at 6pm.

He told the Oxford Mail afterwards: "It's a beautiful place and the Christmas lights are awesome. The fireworks were outstanding, I almost wet my knickers.

"It's been fun. We are lucky to have songs that people want to sing along to. It was a pleasure, I have known the girls (Tina and Jo) for 20 years."

Families crowded in Market Place as the trio sang some of their most popular chart toppers including Reach for the Stars and Bring it all Back, before the town centre lit up with fairy lights and a firework display.

Father Christmas was another famous face at the Abingdon Chamber of Commerce event, who greeted children on the Abingdon Lions Club sleigh.

The charity staged a parade leading the tinsel-adorned sleigh into the square at midday and collected donations for clubs and other causes in the town.

Lions Club members officer Lesley Donovan said: "It's been quite amazing, it's been like a holiday camp atmosphere.

"It's nice to get people together and it's lovely the way that people have just congregated."

John Prior, who towed the sleigh, said: "We have had people queuing up all the time; it's nice for the kids to see Santa."

The all-day event also featured a giant snow globe in Market Place and Christmas craft and charity stalls set up in Bath Street.

S Club fan Paul Townsend, of Abingdon Chamber of Commerce, said: "We have never seen this many people. Everyone has come together and the weather has been great.

"We put on this event for the good of the town to bring people in, but also to give smaller charities and craft people a window to show off."

Peachcroft resident Lorraine Heather, who attended the Christmas extravaganza with her daughter and two grandsons, said she thought it was 'absolutely brilliant'.

The 51-year-old added: "We really enjoyed it, we came here mostly to see the fireworks. The market square isn't used enough."

Headington resident and Sobell House Hospice receptionist Shireen Hussain, who went along with her boyfriend and his family from Abingdon, said: "The fireworks were fantastic. It's really good to bring the local community together."