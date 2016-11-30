WITH a new Chancellor comes a new Autumn Statement, the first budget announcement since Brexit.

And, although we were told Philip Hammond would not be pulling any rabbits out of his hat, this statement has undoubtedly delivered a huge boost for housing and infrastructure – the two keys issues affecting Oxfordshire.

I see countless studies showing how the lack of housing and insufficient road infrastructure is the biggest risk to the success of our region; most recently from the National Infrastructure Commission.

We are finally making headway, securing a safety review for the A34, ongoing work to find a long-term solution for the road, and a fresh focus on the Oxford to Cambridge Expressway.

Now the Expressway has the green light and is backed by £27m funding.

This will put wind in the sails to maximise the potential of this 'brain belt' region, coupled with a huge £110 million investment in the East West Rail Scheme.

For those who are 'just about managing', an increase in the Living Wage and tax-free Personal Allowance; a more generous tapering system for Universal Credit; the seventh consecutive freeze in fuel duty, £400m in broadband investment and a ban on letting fees.

My constituents feel the brunt of the housing crisis and will welcome the new drive for affordable homes in areas of high demand supported by a national £2.3bn fund.

Housing authorities face no small task in finding sites, and it's crucial that we take a joined-up approach working with councils and residents to deliver.

The Prime Minister has thrown her weight behind our scientific industries too, promising a £2bn annual fund for scientific research and development and a review of tax incentives to boost the technology industry.

We know the value of science investment in Oxfordshire; we know it’s not a state subsidy and this funding will help ensure we continue to thrive as a science super-power.

Of course, the economic challenges and uncertainty we face post-Brexit cannot be denied.

But we are still set to be the fastest growing economy in the G7 this year and targeted economic policies mean continued investment in essential services and infrastructure.

Oxford recently ranked top of the PwC-Demos Good Growth for Cities index, excelling in jobs, income, skills, health and new business start-ups. (We also topped the Most Entertaining Cities list!).

We cannot afford to let this slip if we are to retain our position as part of the ‘transformational tech corridor’.

Five months to the day since the UK’s historic vote to leave the EU, the Autumn Statement highlighted how the Government is determined to make our economy ‘match- fit’ for Brexit, and I will fight for Oxford and Abingdon’s fair share of this major funding boost.