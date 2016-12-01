THE Bishop of Oxford will meet staff from Abingdon's foodbank today to find out how they are helping families to cope when they suffer hard times.
The Rt Rev Dr Steven Croft is hoping to meet staff and those using the foodbank to learn more about food poverty in the town.
The Abingdon Emergency Foodbank was launched in April 2009 by Christ Church in Northcourt Road, in co-operation with other churches.
While the foodbank is run by a team of volunteers from Christ Church and other churches in the Abingdon area, anyone in need in the community is welcome to receive food packages, regardless of their faith.
The Bishop's visit is part of a tour of the diocese, which covers Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.
Rt Rev Croft, who was inaugurated as Bishop of Oxford at a service at Christ Church Cathedral in September, said: "My day in the Abingdon Deanery looks extremely interesting and diverse.
"It offers a good snapshot of the life and work of the local church in all its fullness.
"The primary purpose of these visits is to listen to the voice of the church at the grassroots.
"I am very much looking forward to meeting the people of the Abingdon Deanery, celebrating their achievements and learning more about their concerns."
Partners supporting the Abingdon Emergency Foodbank include Oxfordshire County Council Community Support Fund, 35 Ock Street, Abingdon Baptist Church, Dunmore Primary School, Rush Common Primary School, St Helen’s Church, Abingdon Kindergarten, Abingdon Vineyard Church, St Nicolas Church and Peachcroft Christian Centre.
Comments
"Bishop of Oxford will visit foodbank" He should buy his own food...
I was going to ask if he was hungry...I wonder how much the Church will give to the food banks?
The Salvation Army has always been very active in Abingdon too, I hope the Bishop can find time to pop in there too and offer his support for the huge amount of work they have done over the years and give them some recognition for their work.
If the overseas aid budget was slashed we wouldn't need so many food banks absolute disgrace.
And if we didn't fund the Royal Opera house there would be enough money to fix the pot holes. Yeah that's a false dichotomy. Why do I get the feeling that your hobby is linking everything with jonny foreigner? Perhaps take up stamp collecting instead.
Last edited: 2:43pm Thu 1 Dec 16
Truth hurts does it not!
Perhaps if the church paid some taxes like the rest of us, food banks could be properly funded. The Church Commission is sitting on at least £4 billion of reserves (actual amount is a secret of course).
£7bn investments isn't a secret.
https://www.churchofengland.org/about-us/structure/churchcommissioners/investment.aspx
But that's invested to live off the income -- not reserves.
