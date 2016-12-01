THE Bishop of Oxford will meet staff from Abingdon's foodbank today to find out how they are helping families to cope when they suffer hard times.

The Rt Rev Dr Steven Croft is hoping to meet staff and those using the foodbank to learn more about food poverty in the town.

The Abingdon Emergency Foodbank was launched in April 2009 by Christ Church in Northcourt Road, in co-operation with other churches.

While the foodbank is run by a team of volunteers from Christ Church and other churches in the Abingdon area, anyone in need in the community is welcome to receive food packages, regardless of their faith.

The Bishop's visit is part of a tour of the diocese, which covers Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.

Rt Rev Croft, who was inaugurated as Bishop of Oxford at a service at Christ Church Cathedral in September, said: "My day in the Abingdon Deanery looks extremely interesting and diverse.

"It offers a good snapshot of the life and work of the local church in all its fullness.

"The primary purpose of these visits is to listen to the voice of the church at the grassroots.

"I am very much looking forward to meeting the people of the Abingdon Deanery, celebrating their achievements and learning more about their concerns."

Partners supporting the Abingdon Emergency Foodbank include Oxfordshire County Council Community Support Fund, 35 Ock Street, Abingdon Baptist Church, Dunmore Primary School, Rush Common Primary School, St Helen’s Church, Abingdon Kindergarten, Abingdon Vineyard Church, St Nicolas Church and Peachcroft Christian Centre.