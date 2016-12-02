CAMPAIGNERS who have been trying to save a former pub in a village near Abingdon say they are disappointed plans have been approved to turn the building into homes.

Lesley Tyler led a protest by villagers about the planning application for The Plough pub in High Street, Sutton Courtenay.

She said earlier that three other pubs in the village were restaurants rather than traditional drinking pubs like The Plough, which provided a home for community groups and sports teams before its closure earlier this year.

A decision was deferred by Vale of White Horse Council's planning committee in October but the application was approved on Wednesday.

A posting on the Save the Plough Facebook page said: "We are so sorry to announce that the planning permission has tonight been approved. The fight is over.

"We gave a good fight, but unfortunately it seems we might have needed a miracle. RIP The Plough."

Councillors were told in a report: "The council’s independent expert’s assessment concludes that the premises is

unviable as a going concern due to the high cost of finance, poor returns and the necessary cost of repairing and refurbishing the building.

"Further to that, the report submitted by the objectors has also been independently assessed and has not changed the consultant’s conclusion that the Plough does not represent a financially viable business opportunity."

Council spokeswoman Patsy Cusworth said the Hawthorn Leisure application for a change of use to create one four-bedroom house and one two-bedroom house was approved.