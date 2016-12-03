A PENSIONER who was brutally beaten in his home with his own walking sticks has asked what he has done to deserve the support that has flooded in from the community.

Thousands of pounds have been raised by Sutton Courtenay residents after hearing the plight of ‘lovely gentleman’ Aldo Capriolo was left bloodied and bruised by a burglar who smashed his way into his home demanding money.

The 85-year-old told next-of-kin Caron Bradley he is staggered and humbled by the generosity of his neighbours.

She said: “When I visited him he said ‘what have I done to deserve this?’

“I took him back home on Saturday for about an hour and when we pulled up he said ‘hello my home’ but inside he was up and down all the time.

“Physically he is healing, his arm and leg are still painful but mentally it will take time."

The 49-year-old said Mr Capriolo was sleeping when the burglar broke the front door at about 8.30pm and he was forced to hand over £40 before the attacker fled.

Yesterday Jamie Roach, owner of Hanney Glazed Ltd, gave up his morning to fit a brand new door donated by Eurocell.

Mr Roach said the cost of the door and fitting would be £1,200 but said it was ‘the least he could do.’

The 31-year-old who lives in Hanney said: “The glass on this door is laminated so it is extremely secure and should hopefully make him feel safe again.

“When I heard the news about him I just couldn’t help but think if it had been my grandparents."

A Justgiving page set up by Nigel Primrose, manager of Sutton Courtenay Tyres, and cashier Marie Curran has raised £1,800 so far in addition to £600 from donation tins at the garage.

But the 54-year-old said he was shocked by the bill he received for ‘emergency security’ measures to Mr Capriolo’s door after the attack on Monday, November 7.

He said: “The bill came to £204 for them just to fit a bit of wood on the broken part of the door.

“I could not believe it, but luckily the money we have raised has taken care of it so he will not have to worry.

“He is a true gentleman, I remember when I had to go to his house last winter to try and start his car."

**Thames Valley Police spokesman Gareth Ford-Lloyd said: "When there is a need to secure a property following a break-in, Thames Valley Police calls on the services of an external contractor.

"The contractor carries out the work to secure the property and then invoices the owner or occupier.

"The charges cover the call-out fee and work of the contractor, and payment is made directly to them."

More than £150 has also been raised by staff at the Costcutter store in Sutton Courtenay and Clare Savva-Savvi, whose family run the shop, remembers delivering papers to 'Mr C's' door when she was younger.

The 34-year-old said: “I’ve known him since I was about seven years old and in a way I would consider him as my surrogate grandfather.

“I think it is absolutely disgusting what has happened and I really think someone local has targeted him because it just does not make sense otherwise.

“They would have known he was on his own as he only lost his wife in May.”

The attack happened almost a month ago and Ms Bradley has urged people to come forward with even the 'smallest bit of information'.

She said: “Even if it is the stupidest thing, please get in touch with the police.

“It is just so upsetting they haven’t found who has done this yet.

“And anyone who has an elderly neighbour next door to them I would urge you to go and check to see how they are.

“If you are going to the shops, pop in to see if they need anything, that is all it takes to make them know they are safe and being thought about.”

Police are still searching for Mr Capriolo's attacker who is described as black, aged about 30 and about 5ft 11in (180cm).

Call 101 with information.

Spokesman Mr Ford-Lloyd said: "We are following a number of lines of enquiry and we would like to thank everyone who has come forward to assist in this case. No arrests have been made at this stage but this is an active investigation and we are doing everything in our power to bring the offender to justice."

** An earlier version of the story omitted the statement from Thames Valley Police regarding the repairs. We are happy to clarify that the police organise a contractor to secure the property and the payment is made directly to the contractor not the police.