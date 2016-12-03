A PENSIONER who was brutally beaten in his home with his own walking sticks has asked what he has done to deserve the support that has flooded in from the community.
Thousands of pounds have been raised by Sutton Courtenay residents after hearing the plight of ‘lovely gentleman’ Aldo Capriolo was left bloodied and bruised by a burglar who smashed his way into his home demanding money.
The 85-year-old told next-of-kin Caron Bradley he is staggered and humbled by the generosity of his neighbours.
She said: “When I visited him he said ‘what have I done to deserve this?’
“I took him back home on Saturday for about an hour and when we pulled up he said ‘hello my home’ but inside he was up and down all the time.
“Physically he is healing, his arm and leg are still painful but mentally it will take time."
The 49-year-old said Mr Capriolo was sleeping when the burglar broke the front door at about 8.30pm and he was forced to hand over £40 before the attacker fled.
Yesterday Jamie Roach, owner of Hanney Glazed Ltd, gave up his morning to fit a brand new door donated by Eurocell.
Mr Roach said the cost of the door and fitting would be £1,200 but said it was ‘the least he could do.’
The 31-year-old who lives in Hanney said: “The glass on this door is laminated so it is extremely secure and should hopefully make him feel safe again.
“When I heard the news about him I just couldn’t help but think if it had been my grandparents."
A Justgiving page set up by Nigel Primrose, manager of Sutton Courtenay Tyres, and cashier Marie Curran has raised £1,800 so far in addition to £600 from donation tins at the garage.
But the 54-year-old said he was shocked by the bill he received for ‘emergency security’ measures to Mr Capriolo’s door after the attack on Monday, November 7.
He said: “The bill came to £204 for them just to fit a bit of wood on the broken part of the door.
“I could not believe it, but luckily the money we have raised has taken care of it so he will not have to worry.
“He is a true gentleman, I remember when I had to go to his house last winter to try and start his car."
**Thames Valley Police spokesman Gareth Ford-Lloyd said: "When there is a need to secure a property following a break-in, Thames Valley Police calls on the services of an external contractor.
"The contractor carries out the work to secure the property and then invoices the owner or occupier.
"The charges cover the call-out fee and work of the contractor, and payment is made directly to them."
More than £150 has also been raised by staff at the Costcutter store in Sutton Courtenay and Clare Savva-Savvi, whose family run the shop, remembers delivering papers to 'Mr C's' door when she was younger.
The 34-year-old said: “I’ve known him since I was about seven years old and in a way I would consider him as my surrogate grandfather.
“I think it is absolutely disgusting what has happened and I really think someone local has targeted him because it just does not make sense otherwise.
“They would have known he was on his own as he only lost his wife in May.”
The attack happened almost a month ago and Ms Bradley has urged people to come forward with even the 'smallest bit of information'.
She said: “Even if it is the stupidest thing, please get in touch with the police.
“It is just so upsetting they haven’t found who has done this yet.
“And anyone who has an elderly neighbour next door to them I would urge you to go and check to see how they are.
“If you are going to the shops, pop in to see if they need anything, that is all it takes to make them know they are safe and being thought about.”
Police are still searching for Mr Capriolo's attacker who is described as black, aged about 30 and about 5ft 11in (180cm).
Call 101 with information.
Spokesman Mr Ford-Lloyd said: "We are following a number of lines of enquiry and we would like to thank everyone who has come forward to assist in this case. No arrests have been made at this stage but this is an active investigation and we are doing everything in our power to bring the offender to justice."
** An earlier version of the story omitted the statement from Thames Valley Police regarding the repairs. We are happy to clarify that the police organise a contractor to secure the property and the payment is made directly to the contractor not the police.
Comments
Sutton Courtney sounds like a discusting place to live, recently in The news no respect for the very young or elderly this must be stem from inbred village life.
Sutton Courtney sounds like a discusting place to live, recently in The news no respect for the very young or elderly this must be stem from inbred village life.
The first sign of inbreeding being the inability to compose a legible sentence.
The first sign of inbreeding being the inability to compose a legible sentence.
Sutton Courtney sounds like a great place to live to me. Look at how the community have rallied round this old gent in his hour of need.
Sutton Courtney sounds like a great place to live to me. Look at how the community have rallied round this old gent in his hour of need.
Well said.
I think 'QLGG' must be Latin for moron.
Well said.
I think 'QLGG' must be Latin for moron.
I quit my office job and now I am getting paid 92 Dollars hourly. How? I work-over internet! My old work was making me miserable, so I was to try-something different. 2 years after...I can say my life is changed completely for the better!
Check it out what i do,,,,,,,,------>>>>
> www.review40.com
I quit my office job and now I am getting paid 92 Dollars hourly. How? I work-over internet! My old work was making me miserable, so I was to try-something different. 2 years after...I can say my life is changed completely for the better!
Check it out what i do,,,,,,,,------>>>>
> www.review40.com
Is this open for discustion?
Is this open for discustion?
What a shocking story. I hope this gentleman recovers quickly from this ordeal.
Equally shocking is that TVP think its ok to make an elderly victim of a vicious crime pay for a repair to his door, while at the same time not being able to catch the scumbag who did it ! Do they really think this is right ??
What a shocking story. I hope this gentleman recovers quickly from this ordeal.
Equally shocking is that TVP think its ok to make an elderly victim of a vicious crime pay for a repair to his door, while at the same time not being able to catch the scumbag who did it ! Do they really think this is right ??
I would rather TVP took responsibility for securing the door, and charged me for it, than just walked away leaving my house with a wide-open, broken front door while I was being carted off in the ambulance. Wouldn't you?
I would rather TVP took responsibility for securing the door, and charged me for it, than just walked away leaving my house with a wide-open, broken front door while I was being carted off in the ambulance. Wouldn't you?
There's two crimes here, £204 for abit of wood ,some screws and 15 minutes of work plus travel time and petrol . If they catch the scum ( the burglary LOL ) make him pay
There's two crimes here, £204 for abit of wood ,some screws and 15 minutes of work plus travel time and petrol . If they catch the scum ( the burglary LOL ) make him pay
Shame to spoil a 'good neighbours' feel-good story with a dig at the police. They don't fix it themselves and have to call a contractor out like anyone else.
Shame to spoil a 'good neighbours' feel-good story with a dig at the police. They don't fix it themselves and have to call a contractor out like anyone else.
Well done, Jamie Roach! Thank you. I do hope that good fortune smiles on this decent man and his company. The article is a great advert for his business but thoroughly deserved. The next time I require any work done it will be Hanney Glazed for me.
Well done, Jamie Roach! Thank you. I do hope that good fortune smiles on this decent man and his company. The article is a great advert for his business but thoroughly deserved. The next time I require any work done it will be Hanney Glazed for me.
Me too.. what a lovely thing to do.
People are basically decent and when something terrible happens to someone they usually step up.
Let's hope karma visits the man that did this to the old gent in buckets. Scum
Me too.. what a lovely thing to do.
People are basically decent and when something terrible happens to someone they usually step up.
Let's hope karma visits the man that did this to the old gent in buckets. Scum
I can see part of a plywood or OSB panel in the lower part of the broken door. It's probably a quarter of an eight feet by four feet standard board wedged in where the glass normally fits. That wouldn't cost much. Has a new lock been put in? Yes, the police don't do this work themselves but I hope they check on what their approved contractors are doing and charging.
I can see part of a plywood or OSB panel in the lower part of the broken door. It's probably a quarter of an eight feet by four feet standard board wedged in where the glass normally fits. That wouldn't cost much. Has a new lock been put in? Yes, the police don't do this work themselves but I hope they check on what their approved contractors are doing and charging.
Think TVP just call out one of the contractors on their list who is happy to be called out anytime and in any weather. Invoice is then payable to the contractor not TVP. I assume the householder then claims it from their home insurance in the same way that car insurers pay for cars being recovered after a crime or an accident. I agree with a previous poster - don't blame TVP for ensuring the property was left secure. That said it is a shocking thing to happen and hope the gentleman concerned makes a full recovery and gets to see the offender brought to justice
Think TVP just call out one of the contractors on their list who is happy to be called out anytime and in any weather. Invoice is then payable to the contractor not TVP. I assume the householder then claims it from their home insurance in the same way that car insurers pay for cars being recovered after a crime or an accident. I agree with a previous poster - don't blame TVP for ensuring the property was left secure. That said it is a shocking thing to happen and hope the gentleman concerned makes a full recovery and gets to see the offender brought to justice
Pensioner beaten up in brutal attack? When the guy is caught and named, he better hope he does not meet me in a pub because I wont forget his name.
Pensioner beaten up in brutal attack? When the guy is caught and named, he better hope he does not meet me in a pub because I wont forget his name.
Jamie Roach is a hero.
Jamie Roach is a hero.
The boarding up invoice, is not for TVP, its the bill the emergency boarding up company, that were called out to secure the property.
However, that aside, well done to the local community for rallying round to help.
The boarding up invoice, is not for TVP, its the bill the emergency boarding up company, that were called out to secure the property.
However, that aside, well done to the local community for rallying round to help.
Absolutely disgusting, unbelievable, terrible, disgraceful behaviour !
Jamie Roach should hang his head in shame for exploiting this awful, ( high profile ) situation to boost his business.
"Oh, let's all use Hanney Glazed Ltd from now on coz the owner is a Hero"
Wrong it is !!
Absolutely disgusting, unbelievable, terrible, disgraceful behaviour !
Jamie Roach should hang his head in shame for exploiting this awful, ( high profile ) situation to boost his business.
"Oh, let's all use Hanney Glazed Ltd from now on coz the owner is a Hero"
Wrong it is !!
Angry, bitter, drunk, HomelessAnge (almost an anagram of Gormless hag).
Some people have done the old boy a great service (the door supplier, the fundraisers and the door fitter). Do you hate them all?
Angry, bitter, drunk, HomelessAnge (almost an anagram of Gormless hag).
Some people have done the old boy a great service (the door supplier, the fundraisers and the door fitter). Do you hate them all?
[quote]
[bold] Jeffers2005[/bold] wrote:
Angry, bitter, drunk, HomelessAnge (almost an anagram of Gormless hag).
Some people have done the old boy a great service (the door supplier, the fundraisers and the door fitter). Do you hate them all?
[/quote] The cockRoach has only done this for his own recognition and free advertising for his business.
" next time I need some work doing, it's Hanney Glazed Ltd for me "
Hahahaha
And jeffers2005 is 'almost' an anagram of 2005'sjaffer.
Tool !!
Last edited: 7:18pm Sun 4 Dec 16
[quote]
[bold] Jeffers2005[/bold] wrote:
Angry, bitter, drunk, HomelessAnge (almost an anagram of Gormless hag).
Some people have done the old boy a great service (the door supplier, the fundraisers and the door fitter). Do you hate them all?
[/quote] The cockRoach has only done this for his own recognition and free advertising for his business.
" next time I need some work doing, it's Hanney Glazed Ltd for me "
Hahahaha
And jeffers2005 is 'almost' an anagram of 2005'sjaffer.
Tool !!
In other local feel good news, a group of VW camper van drivers took some Christmas presents to the Oxford childrens hospital....I suppose by your twisted logic, they only did it to make themselves feel better!!!
In other local feel good news, a group of VW camper van drivers took some Christmas presents to the Oxford childrens hospital....I suppose by your twisted logic, they only did it to make themselves feel better!!!
Yeah of course they do it to feel good about themselves.
I give to JR children's hospital every Xmas and it makes me feel good knowing I've brought them sick children a bit of joy.
I don't advertise it on the Oxford Mail though !!
If he did this often he would be a hero , but he did it once off the back of a lot of publicity.
" Go on Jamie, go fit a new door for the old boy. You'll be in all the papers, imagine what it'll do for business "
Wake up jaffer !!
Yeah of course they do it to feel good about themselves.
I give to JR children's hospital every Xmas and it makes me feel good knowing I've brought them sick children a bit of joy.
I don't advertise it on the Oxford Mail though !!
If he did this often he would be a hero , but he did it once off the back of a lot of publicity.
" Go on Jamie, go fit a new door for the old boy. You'll be in all the papers, imagine what it'll do for business "
Wake up jaffer !!
Wow - you sound like a lovely person.
Maybe this guy did do it for a bit of free publicity, as well as the chance to help a poor vulnerable old man out. So what? At least he did something positive rather than being a cu*t about it on the internet!
Wow - you sound like a lovely person.
Maybe this guy did do it for a bit of free publicity, as well as the chance to help a poor vulnerable old man out. So what? At least he did something positive rather than being a cu*t about it on the internet!
I am a lovely person, thanks xx
Last edited: 1:39pm Mon 5 Dec 16
I am a lovely person, thanks xx
By your logic, the guy that helped out, exploited the situation to boost his business. Are you such a cynical person all the time? It was a good deed. In my opinion he deserves credit for his time and kindness. Hats off to him. I would certainly consider using his services in the future.
By your logic, the guy that helped out, exploited the situation to boost his business. Are you such a cynical person all the time? It was a good deed. In my opinion he deserves credit for his time and kindness. Hats off to him. I would certainly consider using his services in the future.
Hahahahahaha
'I would certainly consider using his services in the future '
I rest my case.
Hahahahahaha
'I would certainly consider using his services in the future '
I rest my case.
I just think you are in need of a big hug and some serious attention. You must be really hurting inside. I really hope somebody does you a good deed in the future. It will probably do you a lot of good and make you less spiteful and envious of others.
I rest my case.
Last edited: 7:47pm Mon 5 Dec 16
I just think you are in need of a big hug and some serious attention. You must be really hurting inside. I really hope somebody does you a good deed in the future. It will probably do you a lot of good and make you less spiteful and envious of others.
I rest my case.