A PENSIONER who was beaten ‘like a dog’ in his own home by a burglar has spoken out about his ordeal.

Aldo Capriolo was asleep in his chair at about 8pm on Monday, November 7 when he was woken up by a loud bang followed by an intruder demanding cash.

But when the 85-year-old did not produce any money the man grabbed his walking sticks and began to repeatedly hit him.

Italian-born Mr Capriolo said: “I was beaten like a dog.

“My hands were black, I had blood all over me.

“The only words he said to me was: ‘where’s the money?’

“He beat me black and blue. I do not know how I am here as I was bleeding all over the place.”

During the violent assault Mr Capriolo was able to get £40 from his pocket and gave it to his attacker who then fled the house in Sutton Courtenay.

He added: “When I heard the bash I woke up and thought it was some of the boys playing football.

“I did not see his face, everything was covered I could only see his eyes and forehead.

“I still do not understand why he came to me and how he would know I was by myself, I still feel afraid.”

Horrified by the news that ‘true gentleman Mr C’ was viciously attacked, Sutton Courtenay residents rallied behind him by raising thousands of pounds, donating food parcels and fitting a new door.

He added: “It is beautiful, I am very, very pleased and I do not understand why people have been so kind to me.”

Caron Bradley, Mr Capriolo’s next-of-kin, said they were humbled by the kindness shown to him after his experience.

The mother-of-three became close to Mr Capriolo when she was his late wife Bridget’s carer, who died in May after more than 50 years of marriage.

He said:“Without her I do not know where I start and where I finish.”

Mr Capirolo first came to England in 1948 to learn the language to help him climb the ladder in the catering business.

He said: “I was not very good at school, I had to repeat two classes.

“And my dad said to me you either study or you go to work so I went into catering.”

He met his wife Bridget when they both worked in the industry in Reading, Berkshire.

And outside of his catering career Mr Capriolo was known to have a passion for singing.

He said: “After what I have been through you need a good laugh and a sing.”

Police are still searching for his attacker who is described as black, aged about 30 and about 5ft 11in (180cm).

Call 101 with information.