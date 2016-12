THE Abingdon Artists group is staging a charity auction of art materials on Thursday.

The auction will take place at the Northcourt Centre in Northcourt Road, at 7.30pm.

There will also be a sale of art books to raise money for the Abingdon Mind Wellbeing centre.

Those attending are being asked to bring their own food for a buffet.

For further information visit abingdonartists.org.uk