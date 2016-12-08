A GIRL who overcame her fear of doctors and needles while battling cancer has had her courage recognised with an award.

Elize Thiery had just turned one when she was diagnosed with Wilms Tumour, a type of kidney cancer that affects around 80 children every year in the UK.

But now the four-year-old from Sutton Courtenay has been honoured for her bravery with a Star Award from Cancer Research UK Kids and Teens in partnership with TK Maxx.

Her mum Stefania was worried for her only child as she stopped growing and put on weight for over a year after having major surgery and chemotherapy.

The 30-year-old said: "Elize has been through the most traumatic experience, yet she faced it with enormous courage and resilience.

"For several weeks at the start of her treatment she cried every day. She was afraid of the needles and doctors and nurses who were trying to help her.

"But she proved herself to be really strong and grew to like and trust the medical staff more and more each week.

"She makes us feel very, very proud and by the end of her treatment she wanted to help the doctors and nurses when they made checks."

Elize was treated at the John Radcliffe Hospital where she took part in a clinical trial developing a new and kinder treatment for her type of cancer.

The youngster, who is preparing to start school next year, has scans every three months and is currently clear of cancer.

While more youngsters are surviving cancer than ever before, around 30 children still die from the disease every year in the South East.

Jenny Makin, spokeswoman for Cancer Research in Oxford, said: "Elize is a true star who richly deserves this accolade.

"Cancer has a devastating impact on children, forcing them to show an incredible bravery beyond their years.

"Treatment can last for months, or even years, meaning long stays in hospital away from siblings and friends.

"It is a privilege to be able to recognise the courage of youngsters like Elize."

Elize also received a £50 TK Maxx gift card and a certificate signed by celebrities.