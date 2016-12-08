A WIDOW whose husband was stabbed to death in a Poundland store is still battling for justice a year after his death.
Mum-of-twins Gulsen Alkan is urging the Oxfordshire coroner to probe the authorities about Justin Skrebowski's killing, questioning apparent failures that meant his psychotic killer Trevor Joyce, 37, was released from mental health care.
Joyce was jailed for life in June and sentenced to at least nine years in prison.
And her lawyers have highlighted alarming incidents that Mrs Alkan said were echoed in a damning confidential report by Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust, responsible for mental health care, earlier this year.
They include:
* A claim that Joyce had been into the Poundland branch just days before he killed, took a knife off the shelves and slashed his own skin before later telling his doctor he wanted to stab customers.
* Joyce reportedly told his doctor that he 'could not guarantee' he would not use a knife to attack his neighbours near his home in Abingdon's Franklyn Close.
The North Oxford resident said she does not blame schizophrenic Joyce for attacking Mr Skrebowski in Abingdon's Poundland, but accused healthcare practitioners of failing to protect the public from an 'avoidable' tragedy.
Gulsen pictured her with husband Justin
Speaking to the Oxford Mail yesterday on her 40th birthday, exactly one year after he was attacked while buying balloons, Mrs Alkan said: "Questions need to be asked about why this man was out there.
"I'm still having difficulty accepting it – this was avoidable. It brings all these questions about why this happened. It's not fair."
Her solicitors at Birnberg Peirce have asked the coroner to resume the inquest of 61-year-old antiques dealer Mr Skrebowski, who was father to four-year-old twins.
Justin was said to be 'so proud' to be dad to their twins
His inquest was opened by coroner Darren Salter last December but a date has never been set for the full hearing.
According to guidance inquests involving killings are usually adjourned during criminal proceedings and it is the coroner's prerogative whether to resume afterwards.
But the London law firm now involved, which has also fought for victims of the Hillsborough disaster, wants to question events leading up to the fatal daytime attack on December 7 last year.
It previously emerged that Joyce was released from Littlemore Mental Health Centre at the end of October 2015, apparently against the advice of his doctor, and just weeks before the killing.
Trevor Joyce was said to have told his doctor he couldn't guarantee he wouldn't attack his neighbours
Mrs Alkan has also campaigned for better safety of knife sales after her husband's death leading to major retailers, including Poundland, to sign up to tighter regulations.
The firms agreed to store knives safely in packaging or behind counters.
Mrs Alkan hoped new guidance about packaging and visibility might prevent repeat attacks by making knives less accessible.
She said her son Enes and daughter Rosy have got her through the past year, adding: "It was such a shock. Happiness had finally came to Justin and he couldn't enjoy it.
"The kids wake up every morning and that means I have to help them get dressed and ready for school. If I didn't have them I would feel like I was in the middle of nowhere. He was the meaning of my life. He was so kind and funny and intelligent. He left some sort of mark on you if you met him. He was so proud to be a dad."
Flowers outside Poundland in Abingdon on the one-year anniversary of Justin's killing
Mrs Alkan said the ordeal has made her stronger, forcing her to learn to drive and take over Mr Skrebowski's antique picture framing business in Shippon.
If the coroner refuses to open the case she pledged to 'make a noise about it', adding: "If they do that, what are they hiding?"
Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust spokeswoman Charvy Narain said: "Our own internal review has been completed and its findings have been shared with NHS England which has commissioned an independent external review.
"Its findings will be published and we will take account of any further learning from their report. We again offer our condolences, sympathy and support to Mr Skrebowski’s family."
NHS England spokesman Tim Wiseman said investigating any mental health homicide is protocol, and said its report would not be published until spring 2017.
Paul Smith at Oxfordshire County Council said the coroner had not yet made a decision about whether to reopen the inquest.
Mrs Alkan is absolutely right to request the coroner reopen the case because they have not fully established root cause and without changes to the handling of severely mentally ill patients this will happen again.
They won't re-open it. "Not in the public interest" to have the failings of the establishment laid bare
If you can't get the Oxfordshire Coroner to open an inquest on Dr Kelly, you stand no chance with this.
absolultey agree with this poor lady. it's all too easy for health care professionals exspecially psychiatrists to review these patients say they consider them not to be a risk and let them into the streets. Care in the community just does not work. Then when a tragedy like this happens the mental health trust is quick to argue that " at the time this patient was not considered a risk" etc. Who is accountable for these tragedies.... even for the person who is suffering. There are 2 victims here and psychiatrists need to be challenged more or held more accountable via the courts if this happens under their orders.
Mrs Alkan is to be congratulated on several fronts. Firstly, for trying to use her husband's entirely avoidable death as a way of pushing for real, significant change. The sale of knives in supermarkets on open display, the lack of provision for those with mental health problems, the grossly restricted means available to doctors and social services, & above all the extremely worrying failures that allowed a bean-counting manager to override the professional clinical judgement of the doctor who judged that Joyce was not safe to be released from the Littlemore. There are very big questions to be asked of the Trust and these need to be answered - in a public and accountable manner - which requires the inquest to be reopened. This is the only way we are going not only to get to the bottom of what went wrong in this particularly tragic case, but what has to be done to avoid future tragedies of this sort, and ensure that any decision to go against the clinical opinion of the doctor best placed to assess the patient's condition be fully documented and the reasons for any such questionable actions set out in full (one can conceive of circumstances in which this could be justified, if the doctor's warnings have triggered a review of the resources available in the community to supervise and genuinely assist the patient).
A final word on Justin. He was a lovely, kind, interesting and genuinely engaging man, who was thrilled to bits when his children were born and who had an enthusiasm that belied his years. It is wonderful to learn that Mrs Alkan has taken over the business, & I hope to return sometime soon.
In the meantime, I wish her continuing resolve and courage in standing up for transparency and congratulate her for seeking to bring about positive change in knife law. In doing so, she will know that she is honouring her much missed husband's legacy. He was a man of real principles and would be very proud of her efforts.
I believe that the reason that Joyce was in Littlemore prior to this tragic incident was due to him harassing pre-school age children. he clearly should have never been allowed out when he was. the southern health trust is very very obviously not fit for purpose.