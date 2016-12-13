A pensioner who died in the River Ock in Abingdon has been officially named as Brian Davies.

Today it was confirmed that an inquest into the death of Mr Davies, 74, will be opened at Oxford Coroner's Court on Thursday, December 22.

Mr Davies' body was pulled from the river last Tuesday after it was spotted by a passerby at 6.20am but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the following days floral tributes were left at the scene, along with messages describing Mr Davies as a 'dear sweet gentleman'.

Police said his death was being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

His next of kin were informed last week and were supported by specially trained officers.