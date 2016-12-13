A HOLIDAY roadtrip ended in tragedy for an Abingdon couple after a fatal car crash.

Lesley Gordon of Faringdon Road died in Arizona, USA, while she and husband Julian drove along Route 163.

A pick-up truck veered across the opposite side of the road and crashed into the couple’s car on June 13 at about 10am.

The truck driver was pronounced dead at the scene near Kayenta as well as 59-year-old insurance broker Mrs Gordon, who would have turned 60 on Friday.

Oxfordshire coroner Darren Salter concluded at her inquest this afternoon that she died in a ‘tragic’ road traffic accident after suffering multiple injuries.

Mr Gordon was present at the hearing at Oxford Coroner’s Court and thanked the coroner’s office for its ‘unfailing help’.

He added: “They have shown kindness and I really appreciate it. It has made this ghastly time much easier to deal with.”

Mr Gordon was driving at the time but escaped with minor injuries, while a passenger in the truck was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

The couple had been travelling south on the highway, which is surrounded by scenic land rocky outcrops, before the truck swerved over from the northbound lane.

The road is often used by sightseers travelling south from sandstone spectacle Monument Valley, and links to roads leading to the Grand Canyon.