A STRUGGLING community hub has taken a 'huge step' towards survival but urgently needs residents to fill a new committee.

Hadland Road Community Centre in Abingdon 'desperately' needs a treasurer and bookings secretary ahead of a crucial meeting next month that could dictate its future.

District councillor for the area Vicky Jenkins, who has been fighting for the facility, said it has been running without a proper committee for years and was struggling financially as a result.

It held a make-or-break AGM last month calling on the community to save the ailing facility and took on a new chairman and secretary, but Mrs Jenkins warned the centre was still in a perilous situation.

She said: "It was good to secure some of the committee positions but we desperately need to fill the other places, particularly the bookings secretary.

"It's a really well-used facility but without a proper constitution in place I'm really concerned for its survival.

"Community facilities are closing across the country and we need to do all we can to save the Hadland Road Community Centre."

At an earlier Hadland Road Community Association meeting this year groups complained about vandals ruining guttering outside and the lack of heating in the building, which is owned by Vale of White Horse District Council.

Its former chairman resigned and passed the role onto Dominique Keetley, who runs a parenting group at the facility alongside new secretary Laura Cooper.

The centre is also used regularly by the Abingdon evening WI group, South Oxfordshire Muslim Association, a mums and babies class, Brownies, martial arts groups as well as craft shows and play groups.

Justinia Wood, who is co-president of the WI group, said: "We had to change locations a few years ago and found it really difficult to find a suitable location that was affordable, and Hadland Road provided that. It's a great community resource.

"It does need a little bit of work doing to it, like replacing the windows and general maintenance, but it's a great space for everyone. It needs a bit more awareness for people to know it's there and for people to share the load.

"I think there's a need particularly on that side of Abingdon - certainly there is not a lot else and we found we gained more members from that side of town."

The next meeting will take place at the centre in Hadland Road on January 23 from 7pm, where it is hoped more people will come forward to fill the vacant voluntary positions.

For information about the roles call Mrs Jenkins on 01235 520268.