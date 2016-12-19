SWIMMERS will be able to wade into a revamped outdoor pool via a gently-sloping 'beach'.

Abingdon's Abbey Meadow outdoor pool is set to be replaced and its council owners has now announced details of the improvements.

Residents had complained about the neglected pool's jagged lining slicing children's feet after several campaigns to save the facility from closure.

Vale of White Horse District Council revealed this morning that the new pool will include a 'shallow beach area allowing easy access to the water' and a 'deep water area for more experienced swimmers and diving'.

It comes after it announced £230,000 plans earlier this week to revamp the area's toilets, and an announcement last month about a £320,000 project to overhaul the neighbouring play area.

Council leader Matthew Barber said: “This year we saw more than 33,000 visitors to the outdoor pool, our busiest summer for many years.

"Abbey Meadow is a much loved facility in the Vale. The replacement work we will carry out in 2017 will mean that future generations will be able to enjoy an outdoor swim by the River Thames in Abingdon for many years to come.”

The pool will be closed for construction work over summer but the splash park and kiosk will be open.

Work on the pool is expected to be finished by autumn.

Abingdon resident Naomi Richardson, who has long-been campaigning for a better future for Abbey Meadow, said: "Thanks to the overwhelming response from Abingdon in favour of keeping the pool, it is really great to see that it is being secured for another generation to enjoy.

"Although the pool will be shut next year I’m hopeful that the wait will be worth it and we’ll have a fantastic pool to look forward to."

She expected the pool to be slightly smaller but a council spokesperson said they have not finalised the new dimensions yet.

Mrs Richardson had been in talks with the council along with members of Friends of Abbey Meadows Outdoor Pool to tweak details of the revamp, which was announced in July.

The council's cabinet member for leisure Charlotte Dickson said: "Last year we asked residents and visitors what improvements they wanted to see in Abbey Meadow. In 2017 they will get to see many of these improvements take place.

"It’s going to be a really exciting time for everyone in Abingdon."