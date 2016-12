A CRASH at the Milton Interchange sparked lengthy tailbacks on the A34 northbound.

Two cars collided and caused delays that registered on the Oxford Mail's traffic feed at about 4.30pm.

South Central Ambulance Service spokeswoman Michelle Archer said crews had not been called out, suggesting noone was injured.

Google Maps showed severe traffic at 5pm stretching back as far as Chilton.

The crash blocked one lane but has since been cleared, and traffic was easing at 5.15pm.