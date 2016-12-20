SHOPS sporting windows bedecked with wintry scenes were hailed for their efforts in a competition.

The Mayor of Abingdon bestowed prizes to businesses around the town centre as part of a contest to find the best Christmas display.

A living room scene complete with cosy 'fireplace' earned Helen & Douglas House joint first place alongside the Nursery Shop.

Manager of the High Street charity shop Helena Fiddaman said: "Ours is a traditional Christmas window with a nativity scene that was given to us when we opened.

"It was lovely to win because everything in the shop is donated and we hadn't bought anything for it.

"It was put up by my assistant and volunteers; not a professional. I love Christmas and I go this mad with the display every year."

She said the competition run by Visit Abingdon was 'absolutely' a good idea, adding: "We used to have these sorts of competitions years ago. It makes people make an effort."

Stert Street baby clothing shop The Nursery Shop boasted festive decor designed by the shop manager's 14-year-old daughter Ella Finnegan, who Mayor Alice Badcock met during a visit on Saturday to announce the winners.

She awarded second prize to Forresters hairdresser for its striking snow scene, while a red and gold display in Oxfam won third place.

The first place winners were gifted with an advert in the Abingdon Herald, beating about 30 other businesses who took part.