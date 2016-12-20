A BLIND veteran will enjoy company and conversation on Christmas day thanks to a specialist charity.

Widower Raymond Davidson is set for a seaside break with fellow visually-impaired former servicemen and women, whose festivities have been organised by Blind Veterans UK.

The military charity hopes to help him through his first Christmas since his wife Jean died in September after suffering from vascular dementia.

Abingdon resident Mr Davidson, 87, said: "They have been extremely helpful. I went to the centre in January and it was interesting discovering people you don't have to explain things to.

"The atmosphere is absolutely remarkable.

"I realised how many people there are like me. It made me feel much less alone."

The great-grandfather-of-three decided to visit the charity's centre in Brighton for Christmas after worrying that spending it with his family, which include four adopted children and their five children, might be too overwhelming.

He added: "I am excited to be spending Christmas with some new faces – my family are very grateful for all the help they have given me and so am I."

RAF veteran Mr Davidson served as an electrical mechanic for the University Air Squadron from 1949 to 1951, after being deemed unable to fly due to colour blindness.

As a teenager he was bombed out of his Essex family home during the Second World War and was forced to sleep on the floor of his former school.

He began losing his sight in 1996 and it deteriorated until he was registered blind three years ago – now he can only see white with occasional black shapes.

He said: "As my sight got worse and worse I realised I had serious problems, it was very difficult."

Mr Davidson, an Abingdon resident of more than 30 years who lives off Spring Road, was diagnosed with ischemic optic neuropathy – a condition which causes sudden loss of vision.

He said he was 'frightened to open his mouth' to ask for help but the national charity has done 'anything they can' to help, since it was recommended to him by a friend last year.

Its' grants have helped him to pay for funeral costs and fees for a cleaner and gardener, though he is paying for his trip to Brighton himself.

The charity estimates that there are currently 59,000 blind veterans that are eligible to access its support.

Anyone who wants to find out more about Blind Veterans UK can call 0800 389 7979.