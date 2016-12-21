HISTORIC buildings in Abingdon are being featured in a fantasy movie which will be screened by Sky TV on Christmas Day.

Earlier this year the Long Gallery of the Abbey Buildings was transformed into the dormitory of an orphanage while scenes were shot for The Last Dragonslayer, an adaptation of a novel by popular author Jasper Fforde.

Filming took place in May, with the Friends of Abingdon, who look after the buildings, told to keep the filming a secret until now.

Hester Hand, secretary of the Friends of Abingdon, said: "Those of you who have Sky TV will have the opportunity to see the Long Gallery as it has never been seen before when it appears briefly in The Last Dragonslayer – Sky’s family film on Christmas Day afternoon.

"The film was shot in May – some of you may have been aware of the disruption in and around Checker Walk but we were contractually barred from publicising it at the time.

"The Long Gallery was the setting for an orphanage scene at the start of the film.

"We are delighted that the Abbey Buildings featured in the movie - parts of the buildings date back to the 13th century."

Sky1’s fantasy drama The Last Dragonslayer will premiere on Christmas Day at 5.45pm.

Based on the first book in the series of novels by Jasper Fforde, The Last Dragonslayer follows indentured orphan Jennifer Strange, who reluctantly discovers her destiny is to become the last Dragonslayer.

The feature-length drama was produced by Blueprint Pictures and GroupM Entertainment and stars Ellise Chappell, John Bradley, Ricky Tomlinson and Richard E Grant.

For further information about hiring Abbey Buildings, which includes the Unicorn Theatre, email enquiries@friendsofabingdon.org.uk