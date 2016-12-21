HISTORIC buildings in Abingdon featured in a fantasy movie screened by Sky TV will air again this evening.

Earlier this year the Long Gallery of the Abbey Buildings was transformed into the dormitory of an orphanage while scenes were shot for The Last Dragonslayer, an adaptation of a novel by popular author Jasper Fforde.

Filming took place in May, with the Friends of Abingdon, who look after the buildings, told to keep the filming a secret until now.

Hester Hand, secretary of the Friends of Abingdon, said: "The film was shot in May – some of you may have been aware of the disruption in and around Checker Walk but we were contractually barred from publicising it at the time.

"The Long Gallery was the setting for an orphanage scene at the start of the film.

"We are delighted that the Abbey Buildings featured in the movie - parts of the buildings date back to the 13th century."

Sky1’s fantasy drama The Last Dragonslayer premiered on Christmas Day at 5.45pm and will show again tonight at 5.15pm.

Based on the first book in the series of novels by Jasper Fforde, The Last Dragonslayer follows indentured orphan Jennifer Strange, who reluctantly discovers her destiny is to become the last Dragonslayer.

The feature-length drama was produced by Blueprint Pictures and GroupM Entertainment and stars Ellise Chappell, John Bradley, Ricky Tomlinson and Richard E Grant.