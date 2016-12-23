SIX-year-old Maisie Francis is helping to spread Christmas cheer all over Oxfordshire.

She designed this Christmas card for a housing developer which is building a new estate in her village and it is being sent to new residents in its homes.

David Wilson Homes, which is building hundreds of homes in Southmoor near Abingdon, asked 200 pupils at John Blandy primary school in the village to design a card.

After trawling over dozens of potential winners they eventually chose Maisie's card.

Captioned by Maisie as The Night Before Christmas, her card shows the scene in most homes on Christmas Eve, complete with presents under the tree and a roaring fire.

The Christmas card was also sent to every pupil and staff member in the school and Maisie was given her own pack to give to friends and family.

Maisie was also given a £50 Toys 'R' Us voucher and a certificate congratulating her win, while six-year-old April McCormick, who came in second, won a £25 voucher and David Clarkson, 10, who came third, won a £10 voucher.

The judges also gave four-year-old Amelia Dyson’s design an 'honorable mention' for her drawing of a snowman.

These were all presented to the winners on the last day of term by David Wilson sales advisor Michelle Bentham.

The school's deputy head teacher Lucy Phipps said: "We were delighted to partner up with David Wilson Homes and have our pupils design their Christmas card this year.

"We saw some great designs and the children had a lot of fun with the competition but Maisie’s drawing obviously stole the hearts of the judges."