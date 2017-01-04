A PLAN to install a lifesaving machine in Abingdon town centre has hit delays after hesitation from wary business heads.

Abingdon Lions celebrated earlier this year after fundraising £3,300 to buy a defibrillator, but has so far failed to gain permission to place it outside Wildwood Kitchen as hoped.

The charity wanted to fit the machine inside an unused phone cabinet next to the restaurant, but Aberdeen Asset Management has so far resisted the 'responsibility' of housing it on its patch in Bury Street.

Lions president Ron Skinner, who has been pushing to get the machines installed across the town, said: "[Aberdeen Asset] put me in touch with a surveyor and I've been months contacting them to and fro, they said they needed to go to the police and solicitors and check liability. It's been going round and round.

"Finally a couple of weeks ago I said we've had enough of waiting around and delaying - it's something that is going to save lives.

"The phone cabinet was the most central point we could get. Wildwood were over the moon to have it and happy to supply the electricity."

The defibrillator was the seventh that the Lions club has funded, including one that was installed at Abingdon Rugby Club last year.

Defibrillator trainer Dick Tracey, a commander at South Central Ambulance Service, said he was 'really quite saddened' by Aberdeen's reluctance to accommodate the machine.

He said: "I wonder if there is still a lack of understanding about defibrillators. They can't hurt people and won't shock unless someone is in cardiac arrest.

"There may still be that fear factor in some quarters. It's not so common these days, there is more awareness that defibrillators save lives and the fact they are easy to use, but of course there could still be those fears.

"In high footfall areas you should never be more than 10 minutes away from a defibrillator. The Lions are doing a fantastic job."

Aberdeen Asset Management spokesperson James Thorneley said: "We have been happy to help explore options with the charity in terms of the best location to install a defibrillator in the town centre.

"But the owner of whichever wall it is attached to is likely to require assurances in terms of whose responsibility it is maintain the equipment and whose liability it is if the equipment is does not work correctly when used. Hopefully a solution can be found and a defibrillator can be installed in the town centre."

Mr Skinner said he is currently perusing other options one where to fit the defibrillator, adding: "It's something we hope never has to be used but if it saves one life, it's got to be worth it."