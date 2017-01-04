A SHELTERED housing centre has published a shopping list to help potential donors improve residents' lives.

Staff at Abingdon Foyer hope their Amazon wishlist will point people in the right direction, making sure young and vulnerable residents get the items they really need.

The online list includes items such as toiletries and household gadgets that will help people they support move into a more independent lifestyle.

Project manager of the Abingdon scheme Gill Wilsker said: "Our wishlist scheme gives the chance to send a personal gift to a young person in crisis.

"Even just a small box of toiletries can make a huge difference, bringing a little festive happiness and cheer in what can be a very difficult time for our residents. Christmas can be a very lonely and difficult time of year for young people separated from their friends, family and home.

"Young people now have much more complex needs and more intense support is needed."

The list is currently made up of a couple of dozen items but there are plans to add more.

Shoppers can purchase items and send them directly to the centre without needing to drop it off themselves.

Supported housing manager Louise Cox, of Stonewater social housing provider which operates the centre, said: "We get lots of requests for what we want. One of the big things with resettling people is basic cooking things, which doesn't seem like much but it's something we really need. With the wishlist we can highlight that. Everybody knows when you move from home it costs a fortune."

The Foyer opened in the The Square in 2004 and provides support for people aged 16-25, sheltering them in one of 23 beds in shared or contained flats.

They are given help and training in hope that they will eventually be able to move out.

To browse and buy gifts from the website visit amzn.eu/fZuPeI5, or call 01235 856930 for information.