CAMPAIGNERS hoping to commemorate George Michael cannot place a plaque at the lake he helped to save - but have faith they can find another way.

Supporters of Thrupp Lake wanted to pay tribute to the deceased star, after revealing that he donated £10,000 to fuel their fight against RWE npower.

Several suggested putting up a plaque at the lake in Radley in his memory, but landowners RWE snubbed the idea.

Spokeswoman Kelly Nye said yesterday: “Whilst this is a kind and generous thing to do, Thrupp Lake has over the years developed into a rich and diverse nature area with support and generosity of many local people. It would be unfair to single out one.”

On Monday the Oxford Mail revealed that Mr Michael secretly gave cash in 2008 to fund the successful battle against RWE, which planned to dump ash from Didcot Power Station into the lake.

Abingdon resident Len Lambe, who backed the idea of a plaque, said it would be ‘nice to commemorate’ Mr Michael’s generosity but said he was not surprised that RWE would not permit it.

The 76-year-old highlighted others who he said also deserve recognition, including late Radley resident Basil Crowley who led the Save Radley Lakes campaign.

Mr Lambe has brainstormed other ways to pay homage to pop icon Mr Michael, who was found dead on Christmas Day aged 53 at his Goring home.

His favourite idea, which he hopes to see to fruition, is to hold a songwriting contest for children in the area that links Mr Michael to the lakes.

He said: “They would have to mention Radley Lakes being saved - perhaps rewrite the words of Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me and write it to that tune.

“We could invite local singers to perform them - maybe even have an annual concert.”

Save Radley Lakes later became Friends of Radley Lakes and has raised £112,913 to date for the beauty spot.

Chairman Roger Thomas said: “We would like to find a way to celebrate the contributions of everybody who helped save the lake. Of course the biggest tribute is that the lake is still there for everybody to enjoy.”

Yesterday Thames Valley Police insisted Mr Michael’s death is not being investigated by its major crime unit, despite contrary reports.