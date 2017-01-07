THE fresh scent of pine swirled around a town centre as residents got rid of hundreds of Christmas trees.

Families in Abingdon heaved bauble-stripped shrubs into Market Place to mark the end of the festive season, piling them on the ground ready to be chomped by a wood chipper.

Abingdon Town Council workers reduced more than 400 trees into shredded scraps today - the most in the annual event's eight-year history.

Assistant town clerk Steve Rich said: “It was exceptionally popular, we had more trees than ever. When you got into the town centre you could smell the pine straight away, everybody was saying the town was smelling sweet.”

He said the council uses the shredded needles to nourish flower beds while some are gifted to volunteer groups for environmental use.

He added: “At least it means the trees get used. We use them at some of the allotments and for putting on pathways through woodland."

The chipper was supplied for free by TVE Hire and residents were not charged.