PEOPLE causing disturbance by revving car engines and blaring their radios could be fined using controversial new powers.

Police in Abingdon could crack down on ‘vehicle-related’ rowdiness after residents reported ‘intimidating’ behaviour in car parks, involving screeching tyres and booming stereos.

Vale of White Horse District Council wants to give officers the ability to fine people for ‘vehicle related noise nuisance’, by bringing in a new public spaces protection order (PSPO).

Its cabinet member for community safety Eric Batts said this afternoon: “Revving of engines, loud music and other anti-social behaviour has been a cause for concern in Abingdon’s car parks for some time.

“The new order will ensure that police have the power to tackle the problem.”

He said the incidents were mainly in The Charter car park in the town centre.

The council said that some people have ‘created a disturbance for people living nearby’ and ‘caused some residents to feel intimidated’.

But campaigners in the county have previously criticised councils for using PSPOs, which were created by the Government in 2014.

They allow councils to tackle specific problems that might not be covered in existing law, but opposers claim they give local authorities too much power.

The issues were raised last year when Oxford City Council and Cherwell bought in orders to help tackle begging. There is a second PSPO being discussed for Oxford which could crack down on unauthorised mooring along the waterways.

Abingdon’s order would replace the town’s existing designated public places order and reinstate existing powers to confiscate alcohol from certain people.

The council hopes to have the PSPO in place by summer following consultation.

To comment visit whitehorsedc.gov.uk/AbingdonPSPO before February 6.