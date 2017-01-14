WORK has begun to revive a riverside play area in Abingdon with a 'new lease of life'.

The £320,000 project at Abbey Meadow will feature a climbing area based on the town's old abbey, a river scene featuring a boat and a miniature Abingdon Lock to walk along.

Vale of White Horse District Councillor Charlotte Dickson said she was delighted that the council's project was underway.

She said: “I am really looking forward to seeing young children enjoying the new equipment when it opens later this year.

“The new equipment will give this much loved area a new lease of life.”

There will also be sensory area and play garden, inclusive equipment such as a broad slide, trampoline and roundabout, an informal area for ball games, plus lots of traditional play equipment such as slides, swings, a climbing net and a zip line.

While work continues the existing play equipment will be closed to the public, ahead of the planned reopening in early summer.

Later in 2017 new public toilets, changing facilities and an accessible pathway will also be installed.

District council leader Matthew Barber added: “Last year we provided new play equipment in Faringdon and Wantage, now it’s Abingdon’s turn.

“The new area will provide a much better play environment and will help mark Abbey Meadow out as a must visit place for families with young children.”