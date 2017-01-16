PLANS have been lodged for an estate of almost 1,000 homes in Abingdon.
Residents can sift through hundreds of pages of documents submitted to Vale of White Horse District Council, which reveal details of the site CEG hopes to build on land that was formerly green belt.
The developer is set to bring 900 homes, 50 retirement homes, a community centre, a primary school, parks and sports facilities to land north of Dunmore Road.
CEG’s development manager Iain Macsween said: “We are really pleased this application has now been submitted. It is the culmination of a huge amount of work and a really comprehensive programme of consultation.”
The 53 hectare land parcel is split on either side of Oxford Road and is outlined in the district council’s Local Plan.
It was removed from the green belt after the planning inspectorate said it was suitable for development.
To view and comment search the council’s website for P17/V0050/O.
Plans include a one and a half form entry school, cricket pitch, games area, clubhouse and wildlife corridors plus infrastructure.
Mr Macsween added: “Our proposals are supported by a robust technical assessment of the site and, as well as delivering much needed new homes, it will also bring about a range of benefits including financial contributions towards local infrastructure improvements.”
A decision is due to be made in May.
Comments
I hope an expansion of the Lodge Hill junction with the A34 (exit North and entrance South) is included in the plan and financed by CEG. It's the minimum VOWH should demand to even consider the application.
I hope an expansion of the Lodge Hill junction with the A34 (exit North and entrance South) is included in the plan and financed by CEG. It's the minimum VOWH should demand to even consider the application.
What is the point of putting a green belt protected land if councils can do what the like. You might as well say, clean air no one needs that, biodiversity as long as humans rule the earth we'll be fine. How about building on the brown field site instead. There's plenty of them
What is the point of putting a green belt protected land if councils can do what the like. You might as well say, clean air no one needs that, biodiversity as long as humans rule the earth we'll be fine. How about building on the brown field site instead. There's plenty of them
Well, if there's "plenty of local brownfield sites", perhaps you could name four where 1,000 homes could be built?
Last edited: 2:13pm Tue 17 Jan 17
Well, if there's "plenty of local brownfield sites", perhaps you could name four where 1,000 homes could be built?
You ignorant dick
You ignorant dick
I am pleased to say that we won't need these houses when we are out of the single European Policy and immigration is reduced to sensible levels. Then our quality of life can be retained instead of more traffic, a poorer National Health, job insecurity and all the inherent issues that we have been FORCED to accept part of the European dream. Thank Goodness the majority was for voting out. Fewer people means fewer houses means we all get to live a little better.
I am pleased to say that we won't need these houses when we are out of the single European Policy and immigration is reduced to sensible levels. Then our quality of life can be retained instead of more traffic, a poorer National Health, job insecurity and all the inherent issues that we have been FORCED to accept part of the European dream. Thank Goodness the majority was for voting out. Fewer people means fewer houses means we all get to live a little better.