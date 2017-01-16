PLANS have been lodged for an estate of almost 1,000 homes in Abingdon.

Residents can sift through hundreds of pages of documents submitted to Vale of White Horse District Council, which reveal details of the site CEG hopes to build on green belt land.

The developer is set to bring 900 homes, 50 retirement homes, a community centre, a primary school, parks and sports facilities to land north of Dunmore Road.

CEG’s development manager Iain Macsween said: “We are really pleased this application has now been submitted. It is the culmination of a huge amount of work and a really comprehensive programme of consultation.”

The 53 hectare land parcel is split on either side of Oxford Road and is outlined in the district council’s Local Plan.

To view and comment search the council’s website for P17/V0050/O.

Plans include a one and a half form entry school, cricket pitch, games area, clubhouse and wildlife corridors plus infrastructure.

Mr Macsween added: “Our proposals are supported by a robust technical assessment of the site and, as well as delivering much needed new homes, it will also bring about a range of benefits including financial contributions towards local infrastructure improvements.”

A decision is due to be made in May.