A HEADTEACHER has warned parents about two men who persistently stalked the same group of girls to school.

Three year seven pupils at Larkmead School in Abingdon were reportedly followed by two men as they walked to school on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Headteacher Chris Harris issued a letter to parents about the 'concerning' series of incidents and said police have interviewed the girls.

The letter sent out by the secondary school in Faringdon Road said the trio was followed from the double roundabout at the bottom of Spring Road, and further along by the bridge that leads to Drayton Road.

The men were thought to have been drinking alcohol and smoking.

The letter added: "They appeared to keep their pace with the girls and quickened their pace as the girls did theirs.

"Police will have an increased presence at the area described.

"This is clearly a concerning incident which we felt we should bring to your attention."

The men are described as white, aged 25-30 years-old, shaven and were both wearing hats.

One wore a grey hoody and one a black coat.

Mr Harris did not want to comment further when contacted by the Oxford Mail.

Thames Valley Police has been contacted for more details.