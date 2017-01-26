A HOMELESS thief who robbed a disabled man at knife point has been jailed for 15 months.

Robert Zasada, 26, of Oxford, approached the man outside Abingdon Library at 4.50pm on August 2 and demanded money.

The 36-year-old man, who has learning difficulties, tried to flee but was cornered and threatened with the knife, so handed over cash.

Zasada pleaded guilty to robbery at Oxford Crown Court today and was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

PC Rob Turpin of Abingdon Local CID said: "This incident was particularly disturbing to the victim, who suffers from learning difficulties.

"The sentence given at Oxford Crown Court today shows the zero tolerance the police and the criminal justice system takes with offenders who take advantage of others."