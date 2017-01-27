TWO job centres could close in the county as part of a government 'streamlining' plan.

The job centre health assessment service in St Aldates, Oxford, and Abingdon Job Centre in Stert Street are on the list of proposed centres to 'divest' in a bid to make savings.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) hopes to streamline its service by merging 78 services and closing 27 job centres.

The DWP said proposals will save £180million a year for the next 10 years.

Minster for Employment Damian Hinds said: "The way the world works has changed rapidly in the last 20 years and the welfare state needs to keep pace. As more people access their benefits through the internet many of our buildings are under-used.

"We are concentrating our resources on what we know best helps people into work.

"The changes we’ve announced today will help ensure that the way we deliver our services reflect the reality of today’s welfare system."

Will you be affected by either of the possible closures? Get in touch here and let us know your views.