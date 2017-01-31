ALL lanes have reopened following a four-vehicle crash on the A34 this morning.
Traffic was delayed on the road near Drayton after the collision on the northbound carriageway.
A South Central Ambulance Spokeswoman said they were called to the incident at 8.14am.
She added it was not known if anyone was hurt at this stage.
Comments
Another day, yet another accident on the A34.
It's about time someone pulled their finger out and got on with sorting this out.
Another day, yet another accident on the A34.
It's about time someone pulled their finger out and got on with sorting this out.