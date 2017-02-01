A CARE home that claims to provide 'a little piece of heaven' has been slated for failing to protect residents' safety and dignity.
Residents were said to be at risk of drowning in the bath, falling out of bed or choking on 'appalling' food at Stowford House care home near Abingdon.
A damning report exposed a catalogue of failures and slapped the private care home in Shippon with an overall rating of inadequate, forcing it into special measures.
The Care Quality Commission's (CQC) report said poor supervision meant one resident was 'at risk of drowning' in a bathroom, while there was no evidence of safety management for another woman prone to choking on food and tablets.
It said too-low bed rails meant 'people were at risk from falling out of bed' while mattresses 'increased the risk of pressure ulcers'.
One resident had skin tear that 'had not been inspected or redressed for more than two weeks' and medicines 'were not always administered as prescribed'.
Stowford House opened in Faringdon Road in 2011 and cares for about 50 residents, many of whom are elderly and have dementia.
St Cloud Care, which runs the home, boasts on its website that Stowford House is 'truly a little piece of heaven'.
The CQC's report was released in January and revealed relatives' comments about 'filthy' tables and food-encrusted crockery, also noting a care worker who risked cross-contamination by clutching dirty linen against her clothes.
The independent regulator also found during the December inspection that 'dignity was not always promoted', with relatives commenting that incontinence pads were neglected 'for a long time' and left to leak.
The report said confidentiality 'was not always respected', referring to a serviette left in public that was scrawled with names of residents yet to be washed or dressed.
It said a 'whistleblower' alleged that staff had woken people at 4.30am to get them dressed, and abandoned one woman in a lounge all night.
Staff reportedly said they did not bother putting her to bed because she would only 'get out of bed and urinate on the floor'.
Food was also slated by relatives who told the inspector choice was poor and nutritional balance 'appalling', claiming unwanted food was 'foisted upon people'.
The inspector did note 'many kind and caring interactions' from the understaffed workforce.
St Cloud Care's chief operating officer John Cunningham described the report as 'a huge disappointment'.
He said: "While the residents and families have been very supportive, it is very important for all to know that we are totally committed to reversing the outcome of this report.
"We are going to great lengths to make significant improvements in the areas specified and rectify the issues. Our priority is always residents' health and wellbeing."
He refused to reveal how much residents pay for the home, which was rated 'requires improvement' this time last year.
The CQC will reinspect Stowford House within six months.
Are you affected? Do you know somebody at the home? Get in touch
Comments
You keep hearing about what's going on in Care homes but nothing ever happens I have just quit as a Home carer after 5 years + and if I wrote a book about my experiences nobody would believe me !! As I 50 yo male I just hope I can remain independent till I drop !! As finding a decent conscientious Care worker is not easy from what I have seen !! And as for the companies who provide the care at 20 quid an hour disgraceful!!!!
My dad was in this home for two weeks and it was shocking. Dementia is an illness of the brain and so should come in the same category as mental health. If my dad was suffering from a mental health issue that left him vulnerable and his family unable to care for his needs and keep him safe he would be admitted to a mental health unit under the nhs. If a child had mental health issues that left them vulnerable and their family unable to care for them and keep them safe, nhs care services would be there in abundance with support and professional care. How is it that dementia families (dementia family because it effects the whole family) are cast aside to scrape together any advice or support. Left to source and purchase the best help they can find to keep the elder of the family ( who is usually the rock who has taken great pride in caring for their family) safe and out of harms way. Finding a care home is like buying something from Amazon. All you can do is read the reviews. Wrong! wrong! wrong! in so many ways.
I hope your dad was ok while there.
I worked here for some time. It gradually got worse. With each change of manager if got worse. Always understaffed. Staff that work extra to cover these down falls are making themselves ill. These residents pay over £1200 a week to be in this home. The operations director is awful as is the manager. There all in it for themselves and sod any other staff or residents. Working there has put me off ever working in a home like that again. The home employ staff with no experience and no passion in the job. A lot of the staff are there for convenience. The management have had every opportunity to make changes but they haven't.
When I worked for a firm of accountants I did the accounts for a chain of care homes in Oxon. They were all about skimping on costs and maximising fees - no real regard for the human beings in their care. The owner just regularly drew down surplus cash form the businesses like they were his own personal cash machine - nothing set-aside to invest back into the upkeep of the homes, service improvements or staff training. I was told this was standard for that particular sector.
As far as I can tell most of these "care homes" are just greedy businessmen preying on the helpless and vulnerable. Because they can.
I know from experience that the hands on care staff here do a great job under difficult circumstances, often understaffed and under pressure. The fault lies with the penny pinching management and fat cat directors who care more for the wallet than the wellbeing of the residents and staff.
Pay the staff peanuts and that's what you get. It's all about profits and not the patients and ground staff.
" truly a little piece of heaven" less likely for me to want to go to heaven, when I pass on.
You throw your parents in a care home and then complain. We should look after our parents as they get older just like they looked after us when we were children and raised us! The circle of life.
Yes we should be able to look after our own. But having something like dementia is hard work for a person to look after. No I wouldn't like to put my parents in a home but if they had dementia and were mobile on there feet then yes i would. It's for there own safety. But I would be very cautious of where I put them. If you looked after them at home you would have to live under lock and key for there safety.
Last edited: 12:38pm Thu 2 Feb 17
how is it that dodgy food outlets are re-inspected within a week when major problems are identified to make sure improvements are in place ( quite rightly), but the elderly could potentially be left to suffer for six months ?
The local county council inspect the food. This place had 3 stars last time I see. They would have had an inspection in December for the kitchen. If it lost all stars then they would be inspected within a week.
it wasn't just the food I was thinking of, more that poor quality care may not be checked for six months
The relatives need to remove them.
Good example of how carving off what should be a local council function to the private sector is a disaster.
Seems the care staff will not be getting their bonus this month. The current manager worked at a care home in Wantage which also failed to come up to scratch. Agency staff who cannot communicate, who are just there for a job paid at a poor hourly rate and at a cost to residents of between £1200 and £4000 a month, no wonder the fat cats get fatter, they really don't give a flying fig about what goes on on the ground until something like this happens.
£1500+ per week now is the residents rent. And the manager didn't work in wantage. She worked in a Wallingford care home. Which also made it to the paper. As she left a man on the floor after a fall who later died. Did you work at stowford house? As your previous comment said you know from experience
Last edited: 7:59pm Thu 2 Feb 17
A care home in Abingdon was recently taken over by a large care provider.The eight women who were British or spoke the language have been either sacked or contracts not renewed.Replaced by very cheap labour with little or no English.Manager sacked also.
