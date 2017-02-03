RESIDENTS have limited days left to comment on controversial plans to tackle antisocial behaviour in Abingdon.

Vale of White Horse District Council hopes to bring in a new public space protection order (PSPO), allowing police officers to fine people for ‘vehicle-related nuisance’.

It comes after complaints about revving car engines, screeching tyres and blaring radios in Abingdon car parks.

Opposers said PSPOs give local authorities too much power and limit freedom.

Comments must be made before Monday via whitehorsedc.gov.uk/AbingdonPSPO.