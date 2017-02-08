A MOTHER wants to thank strangers who heaved her toddler’s trapped hand from a lift door.

Passersby helped to prise three-year-old Miyah Stratford’s hand out of a lift in Abingdon’s multi-storey car park, after she accidentally wedged it into a tiny gap the doors retract into when opening.

Mum Chloe Gibson feared her fingers could have been crushed on Monday morning if not for a mystery man who eased the weight of the door.

Miss Gibson was with Miyah and her other daughter, one-year-old Allanah, when the lift opened on the ground floor of The Charter car park.

The 22-year-old said: “Miyah put both hands on the door as it slid open. One got trapped but luckily a man was stood outside the lift waiting to get in.

“I have no idea who he was but he was amazing. He was pulling at the door to try to stop it completely crushing her hand. I was so panicked, Miyah was crying and very upset. He was reassuring and so kind.”

Another person enlisted quick-thinking staff at the Malthouse Surgery next door, who smothered Miyah’s hand with Vaseline to try to coax it out.

Two council workers nearby eventually levered the steel open with screwdrivers.

Abingdon resident Miss Gibson, a part-time bartender at The Narrows, did not know if they worked for Abingdon Town Council or Vale of White Horse District Council, which owns the multi-storey.

She said: “She must have been stuck for about five or 10 minutes. The man disappeared really quickly afterwards. The nurses thought he might have injured himself trying to pull the door.”

Miyah suffered bruising and swelling.

She was concerned that no-one responded as she jabbed the lift’s emergency help button, but the district council insisted the alarm is working.

