A CYCLIST who veered into an Oxford river and died may have had an epileptic fit.

Dylan Sanchez-Pinsent was named today as the man who fell into the River Cherwell near Magdalen Bridge on January 30.

The 33-year-old’s inquest was opened at Oxford Coroner’s Court this afternoon.

Oxfordshire coroner Darren Salter said Mr Sanchez-Pinsent, of Geoffrey Barbour Road in Abingdon, ‘likely’ lost control of his bike due to an epileptic fit, as he had a history of the condition.

Mr Sanchez-Pinsent worked for Oxford University’s internal mail service and is understood to have been working at the time of the fall, which happened as he was cycling along a footpath near the Botanic Garden.

The university's director of estates Paul Goffin said he was was 'deeply saddened' by the death of Mr Sanchez-Pinsent, who had worked in the role intermittently for two years in between travels abroad.

He said: "His colleagues will remember him as a hard-working, friendly and incredibly warm person.

"We understand that he was planning to return to college and was looking forward to a bright future.

"Dylan will be sorely missed by his colleagues and our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Mr Salter said a final cause of death had not yet been confirmed but referred to it as a 'drowning'.

The inquest was adjourned until June 6.